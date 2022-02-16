Correction Feb 16, 2022 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An article on Page A1 on Wednesday regarding Winchester Public Schools dropping its coronavirus pandemic mandates contained incorrect information. The vaccination rate for the Lord Fairfax Health District is 56%. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Olympics 2022 coverage More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News Granholm to tour nuclear program at South Carolina HBCU Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress Risk of a Ukraine war spreading in Europe rests on unknowns AP sources: White House seeks another $30B for COVID battle Court fight looms as questions swirl over Trump's finances For high court nominees 'When's your birthday?' matters Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more in fake GOP electors scheme As Canada protests persist, so do challenges for Trudeau Biden: US has not verified claim of Russia troop withdrawal US approves new headlights that won't blind oncoming drivers Local News Getaway driver in 2017 homicide in Clarke County gets a year SU invites public to view livestream of officers' memorial service Virginia Regional Transit sees increased ridership in Clarke County Nature, wellness resort seeking local artists for commissioned outdoor art Artists, sponsors sought for this year's ArtScape program Funeral arrangements announced for Bridgewater College officers This week's government meetings United Way NSV’s Women United Group launches air mattress drive Middletown couple offers weapons safety, training courses TeamLogic IT franchisee credits Winchester area for business's growth AP National Sports Bengals extend coach Zac Taylor's contract through 2026 AP sources: US skaters to get Olympic torches as medals wait Ukrainian and Russian celebrate with hug at Beijing Olympics Epic tricks lift US freestyle skiers to 1-2 Olympic finish Choi wins 1,500 in Olympic short track; Canada takes gold Death Notices Death notices for Feb. 16 Mervil Ray Ruble Lawrence Edward Payne Sr. Raymond Joseph "Randy" Funkhouser II Carol Mindykowski Nash Sharon Lynn “Doodlebug” Pinares Ivan Kyle Hoover Alice C. Stoner Death notices for Feb. 15 Barbara V. Neiswender Dorothy E. Dunn Charles W. Orndorff Dolores Ann Haynes Robbin Ann Orndorff Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
