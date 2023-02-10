An article on Page A4 Wednesday about two fires in Frederick County contained some incorrect information. A press release from Frederick County said the first unit on the scene at the Gough Road fire arrived at 2:22 p.m. The unit arrived at 2:13 p.m.

