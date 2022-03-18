An article on Page A1 Wednesday about the Winchester School Board's proposed budget contained incorrect information. The plans seeks an 8% pay increase for bus drivers in addition to a 7% Cost of Living Adjustment; nurses and teaching assistants would get an additional 3% on top of the COLA.
