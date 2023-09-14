An article in Thursday’s edition on Page A4 about a proposed pedestrian bridge on Millwood Avenue in Winchester incorrectly stated there are three Republicans on City Council; there are four. In the 6-3 vote authorizing Winchester to apply for state funding to build the bridge, Republican Kathy Tagnesi voted with the Democratic majority and supported the proposal.
The article also incorrectly stated the pedestrian bridge would be part of the final phase of the Green Circle Trail. It would be part of a proposed extension of the trail that has not yet been approved by City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.