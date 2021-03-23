An article on Page A6 Monday about Winchester grand jury indictments contained incorrect information about a robbery at the Sheetz convenience store on Millwood Avenue on June 27. It should have stated that the son of the owner of the getaway vehicle said he and the robbery suspect were out drinking on the night of the robbery.
