The headline on a letter to the editor on Page A7 Monday incorrectly said, “Remington ruling gives way to a ‘slippery slope.’” It should have said, “Remington settlement gives way to a ‘slippery slope.’”
A story on Page A1 Monday about the artwork of Winchester School Board member Carmen Crawford should have stated that her son works for the U.S. Department of Education, not the Virginia Department of Education.
