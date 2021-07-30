An article on Page A1 Thursday about Winchester’s new trash collection program incorrectly stated that residents can cancel trash collection service. According to city Communications Director Amy Simmons, everyone is billed for the service even if they don’t use it, so canceling is not an option.
An article on Page A1 Thursday about Wayne Lamont Starks Jr.’s homicide incorrectly stated that Kendall Mackenzie Smith tested positive for gunshot residue. He did not, according to Frederick County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ross Spicer.
