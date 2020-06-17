An article on Page A1 of Tuesday’s edition regarding the Confederate statue in downtown Winchester mistakenly attributed a quote to Winchester mayoral candidate Danielle Bostick. “The monument tells an incomplete story of Winchester’s role in the Civil War,” was said by Ward 3 City Councilor Corey Sullivan.
A sentence in a letter to the editor on Page A4 of Tuesday’s edition about Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV should have said fiscal responsibility, not physical responsibility.
A story on Page A6 of Tuesday’s edition misspelled the last name of the organizer of a protest rally for criminal justice reform. Her name is Whitney Woodall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.