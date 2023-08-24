A story about move-in day for students at Shenandoah University on Page A1 Thursday should have stated that SU's Class of 2027, not the overall student body, has the biggest percentage of students coming from Virginia (58%), Maryland (15%) and Pennsylvania (9%).
An incorrect date was listed in Weekend Happenings on Page B5 Thursday. The Five of a Kind concert in Mount Jackson is Saturday.
