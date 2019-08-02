WINCHESTER — When you find something you’re good at, stick with it.
Just ask the Corrigan family, which has made a living cleaning and repairing rugs for three generations.
The family’s business, Corrigan Rug Cleaners at 750 Baker Lane in Winchester, turned 75 years old on Thursday.
It all began, oddly enough, when Denny Corrigan’s mother, Helen “Hankie” Corrigan, contracted tuberculosis in 1944 and was too ill to care for her newborn daughter, Patricia. That meant her husband, Raymond “Tag” Corrigan, had to return home from the Pacific Theater at the height of World War II.
Raymond Corrigan had learned how to clean carpets from a relative in Philadelphia, so, needing an income to support his family, he launched Corrigan Rug Cleaners on Aug. 1, 1944.
When Helen Corrigan regained her health, her husband grew the business from its first location in Frederick County to a new site on Cork Street, then another on North Braddock Street in Winchester. In 1952, Raymond Corrigan built an operating facility at 906 Berryville Ave. — the area now occupied by a CVS pharmacy — and based the family business there for 50 years.
“I grew up close to the business,” Denny Corrigan said. “Our house was where the Wendy’s [fast food restaurant at 1100 Berryville Ave.] is today.”
Raymond and Helen Corrigan staffed the shop, and as their children got older, they helped out, too.
When Raymond Corrigan died in 1981, Denny Corrigan said, “I guess I took it over by default” because his sister, Patricia Shaver, had decided to pursue a teaching career.
“I’ve never looked back or regretted anything,” the 66-year-old Denny Corrigan said.
He and his wife, Bev Corrigan, had two children of their own — son Tag and daughter Mandy — who learned the family trade as they grew up, just as their father had done. Today, Mandy Corrigan Rudolph, 38, is a teacher and travel agent who helps out in the shop occasionally, and Tag Corrigan, 35, is a full-time co-owner poised to take over the business when his parents retire.
“Tag and Kelli pretty much take care of things,” said Bev Corrigan, 60, referring to Corrigan Rug Cleaners’ marketing director, Kelli VanDenBerg. “We can come and go as we want now.”
In 2006, the business left its longtime home on Berryville Avenue and moved to its current 3,600-square-foot facility on Baker Lane.
A lot of the company’s business these days stems from local auctions, where buyers snatch up old Oriental rugs and bring them to the Corrigans for cleaning and repairs.
“They’ll say, ‘I got the rug for 50 dollars,’” VanDenBerg said. “We’re like, ‘Well, you just got a rug worth several thousand dollars. Good for you.’”
“They don’t realize what they have,” Denny Corrigan said.
Through the years, Bev Corrigan said the business has thrived by following one simple rule: “We don’t take for granted the people who walk in the door.”
“If there’s a secret to our business, I guess that’s it,” Denny Corrigan added.
Solid customer service continues to bring in a steady stream of clients who view their rugs as treasures that should be preserved rather than replaced.
In addition to rug cleaning and repairs at its Baker Street location, Corrigan Rug Cleaners also provides wall-to-wall carpet and upholstery cleaning in clients’ homes.
The Corrigans have no desire to expand beyond the capabilities they have acquired over the past three-quarters of a century.
“When you start franchising, you lose quality everywhere else you go,” Tag Corrigan said. “You can’t be in two places at once.”
Asked about his vision for Corrigan Rug Cleaners’ next 75 years, Tag Corrigan said there’s no need to mess with a winning formula.
“It’s going to stay the same thing it has been for 75 years,” he said.
Corrigan Rug Cleaners will host a 75th anniversary celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at 750 Baker Lane. The community is invited to enjoy free refreshments and door prizes. For more information, visit facebook.com/corriganrugcleaners.
