BEALETON — Saturday's season opener couldn't have started much better for the Handley football team.
The Judges drove 80 yards and scored on their first possession. They stopped Kettle Run's initial drive, then pushed the ball down to a first-and-goal at the Cougars' 6.
But from there, it spiraled out of control thanks to a defensive stop and Kettle Run's Elijah Chumley. The lefty quarterback passed for three touchdowns in the first half and added two rushing scores in the game as the Cougars roared back to bury Handley 48-14 at Liberty High School.
Chumley threw for 197 yards in the opening half with a pair of touchdowns going to Jordan Tapscott, who had seven catches for 160 yards in the first two quarters.
"We executed early on," said Handley coach Dan Jones, whose team gave up 41 unanswered points after the Judges' first score. "We kind of hit a wall in a sense and momentum changed on us. We've just got to get better for [our next game]."
Handley certainly started like the mismatch was going to be the other way. The Judges needed just 3:19 to drive 80 yards. Quarterback Aidan Haines had a 23-yard connection with running back Dayvon Newman and then bowled over a Cougars defensive back for an 11-yard gain to highlight the march. Following Stephen Daley's 22-yard run to the 1, Newman scored to make it 7-0.
Handley's defense forced a punt and the Judges wasted no time threatening Kettle Run's end zone again. Jayden Vardaro ran 32 yards and Daley covered 25 on the first two plays to give the Judges first-and-goal from the 6. They gained three yards before Kettle Run forced an incompletion and quarterback Caleb Metzger was dropped for a three-yard loss on fourth down.
"It just helps build confidence," Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield said of the defensive stand. "Coming off the year we had last year (1-9), just to get that confidence going forward early in the game was huge for us. It definitely propelled us for what we were able to do the rest of the game. We were looking for one of those moments and I think we knew were going to generate one."
The rest of the first half certainly belonged to the Cougars. Aided by a third-down interference penalty, the Cougars marched 94 yards after their defensive stand. Chumley connected with Tapscott three times for 54 yards in the drive and then capped it with a four-yard TD run to square the score with 1:08 left in the quarter.
Chumley was just getting warmed up. He capped the next Kettle Run drive with an 18-yard strike to Zach Primrose crossing wide open over the middle on third-and-10.
And after another Handley punt, Chumley again burned the Judges on third down. He hit Tapscott in stride behind the Handley secondary for a 69-yard TD pass that made the score 20-7 with 7:40 left in the period.
The momentum kept rolling as Kettle Run would add two more scores in the final 3:04. First Alden Williams picked off Metzger along the left sidelines and returned it 35 yards for a score. And after a Handley punt, the Cougars went 44 yards inside the final minute. Chumley connected with Tapscott, who made a leaping grab in the left corner of the end zone, for an 11-yard TD with 23 seconds left in the half to make it 34-7.
Chumley finished 12 of 20 in the half. More importantly, he was able to get rid of the ball quickly to negate the Handley pass rush, led by Daley.
"They're big up front," said Chumley of Handley after promising to buy his line donuts after the game. "I know that No. 6 [Daley] hit me a few times. We just had to use that against them. If they are going to blitz that many people then just get it out fast or use our athleticism against them and beat them deep."
Daley, who led the area with 14 sacks last season, did not get to Chumley once on Saturday.
"I was always like a second away," Daley said of the frustration. "I needed just one more second and I would have got a sack. I have to give it to him. He's a good quarterback and they probably practiced that all week. I've got to give it to them for that."
Chumley, who endured a tough campaign in the fall of 2019, looked like a seasoned veteran all afternoon. He finished 16 of 29 for 240 yards and no interceptions.
"We saw just a ton of growth from him," Porterfield said. "He was so committed in the offseason and did a great job. ... He looked very settled today and had a great game. He stood in there and delivered some balls and took some big hits. Handley's defense is just loaded with talent. It showed moxie and poise. He looked like a kid who has played some football before."
Jones said the Cougars' pace also hurt the Judges.
"When you run an offense like that and go no huddle, the speed of the game threw us off a little bit," he said. "We were a step behind and that Chumley kid gets rid of the ball quickly. It just negates all of our stunts and stuff and they have great receivers that run routes. He is phenomenal."
After a scoreless third quarter, Chumley led the Cougars to a TD early in the fourth quarter, capping a 61-yard drive with a one-yard run.
Handley followed that score with an 80-yard march, highlight by Haines' passes to Vardaro. The two connected three times for 55 yards, including a 41-yarder, in the drive, which was capped by Emerson Fusco's nine-yard TD run.
Kettle Run's Brandon Strickland went five yards for the game's final score.
Daley led the Judges with 71 yards on four carries. Haines completed 7 of 11 passes for 106 yards. Vardaro had caught six of the Judges eight completions for 99 yards. The Judges were hit with seven penalties for 65 yards, while Kettle Run had just one penalty.
Jones alternated series with Haines and Metzger at quarterback throughout the contest as the Judges looked to settle on a starter before they open Class 4 Northwestern District play on March 12.
"I hate doing that doing because it's so hard for a quarterback to be in and be out and be in and be out," Jones said. "It's hard to get into a flow, but to be honest with you I didn't know another fair way of doing it. I didn't want to put one kid in and not give the other kid the same situations. We need to find out who that guy is going to be. They both played well today. We need to look at film and figure out what our next step is with that position."
The Judges were also hurt by the loss of Newman for three quarters of the game. In addition to starting at tailback, Newman is key in the Judges' defensive backfield.
"It hurt in the aspect that we couldn't do some things that we wanted to do," said Jones, who expects to have Newman back for the district opener. It did allow us to see some other kids and see what they could do. We're not deep enough at certain positions where we can afford to have a kid go down."
Handley also had several winter sports athletes who were playing with less than a week of practice time. Rodd'ney Davenport, Daley and Fusco were among those to make impacts in the contest.
"I was definitely a little rusty," said Daley, one week after playing in the Class 4 basketball state final. "That will just take time. We have a bye week next week so hopefully we will be able to recover and learn from this and just improve on some things we messed up on."
Handley does have an open week and Jones said the Judges will use every minute they can.
"We want to fix the issues we had and watch film, but mainly try to install some more things," Jones said. "We've been going at a slower pace with the kids not all being there."
The Judges will get another shot at Kettle Run in district play at home on April 3 and they will be facing a confident opponent.
"It's very encouraging," Chumley said of Saturday's win. "I think we got off to a bad start last year and it just went downhill from there. Last year, year we were very inexperienced. We had lost a lot of people from the previous year. Yeah, we look much better this year and we've trained every day for the last six months."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.