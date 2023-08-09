WINCHESTER — City Council on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to allocate more than a million dollars in federal funds to revitalize a portion of Winchester's North End and provide financial assistance to people struggling to pay for housing.
Nasser Rahimzadeh, Winchester's deputy director of community development, presented council with a proposed plan for spending $653,572.88 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and $688,202 in Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) revenues, both of which would be allocated to the city by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to improve Winchester's overall quality of life into the year 2027.
According to criteria established by HUD, all $1,341,774.88 from the CDBG and HOME programs must be spent by city officials to help low- to moderate-income residents of Winchester, provide quality affordable housing, prevent or eliminate slums and blight, address urgent needs that could impact the welfare of the entire community and entice participation from private entities that could help meet low-income housing needs.
On Tuesday, Rahimzadeh presented a proposed spending plan to City Council that would distribute the federal money as follows:
- North Kent Street Revitalization Project — $603,545.28 (CDBG)
- Program administration — $25,013.80 (CDBG)
- Planning and capacity building — $25,013.80 (CDBG)
- Community Housing Development Organization — $150,000 (HOME)
- Tenant-based rental assistance — $320,000 (HOME)
- Downpayment assistance funds — $99,971.80 (HOME)
- Program administration — $68,820.20 (HOME)
The most expensive item on the list is the North Kent Street Revitalization Project, which was approved by City Council last year. According to Rahimzadeh, the primary focus of the project is to buy the Elks Lodge building at 414 N. Kent St. and convert it into a community center for the public.
(It bears noting that Tuesday's council meeting ended with a 35-minute executive session in which councilors went behind closed doors to seek legal advice on buying property for a community center using CDBG funds. The location of the property was not publicly revealed and no action was taken when the meeting returned to open session.)
The majority of HOME funding would be designated to help people who cannot afford the city's average rent for a two-bedroom apartment, which Zumper.com states is currently $1,425 per month, and are unable to find more affordable housing due to the low number of apartments in Winchester.
Councilor Corey Sullivan asked Rahimzadeh if he could estimate how many people would benefit from the HOME grant.
Rahimzadeh said he would have to do more research to come up with a number, but noted the city's needs for affordable housing and payment assistance programs are too great to be fully addressed by federal funding sources alone.
Councilor Phillip Milstead said his calculations indicate the HOME funding would help 22 households, "which is rather low for the population we have."
Council President Kim Herbstritt said Winchester's Finance Committee, and then later the full City Council, could explore other possible ways to allocate the HOME and CDBG money if councilors choose to do so, but her priority Tuesday night was getting council to vote on whether to accept the federal funding before the offer expired.
Council Vice President Richard Bell moved to accept the CDBG and HOME allocations plus Rahimzadeh's proposed spending plan, and the measure was unanimously approved. None of the members suggested holding further talks on how the money should be appropriated.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Unanimously approved an ordinance to move Ward 4's Rolling Hills Precinct from Victory Church, 2870 Middle Road, to the Youth Development Center, 3 Battaile Drive. Winchester Voter Registrar Elizabeth Martin previously told council that Victory Church no longer has the space to share its facility as a polling place for voters. The change takes effect starting with the Nov. 7 general election.
- Heard a presentation about Neighborhood Design Districts and Tax Increment Financing, which are strategies to target specific areas of the city for development. Neighborhood Design Districts would rezone selected sites so developers would know exactly where they can build multi-family housing without having to seek special permission from council, and existing residents of the designated districts would know exactly what can be built on adjacent properties. Community Development Director Mike Ruddy said the four areas of the city being considered for Neighborhood Design Districts are along Valley Avenue and Weems Lane, Fairmont Avenue, Berryville Avenue, and South Pleasant Valley Road near the former Federal Mogul site. As for Tax Increment Financing, interim Economic Development Director Jeff Buettner said it would use tax revenues from new developments to fund the infrastructure needed to support future development and improve the city. If adopted, the new tax revenues would be specifically designated for infrastructure so the existing tax base would not be impacted, easing the need to increase taxes for all Winchester residents and businesses in order to pay for improvements. Ruddy said the proposals still have a lot of details that need to be worked out before being voted on by council.
Attending Tuesday's City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were President Kim Herbstritt, Vice President Richard Bell, Vice Mayor John Hill and councilors Corey Sullivan, Les Veach, Kathy Tagnesi and Phillip Milstead. Mayor David Smith and Councilor Emily Windle were absent.
