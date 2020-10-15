WINCHESTER — City Council has approved a rezoning that clears the way for a major expansion of the Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury retirement community.
In a unanimous vote during Tuesday’s council meeting, members authorized the addition of a planned unit development (PUD) designation to a 9.65-acre parcel of land zoned Low Density Residential (LR) at 654 Fox Drive. This creates enough density on the property to allow for up to four residential housing units per acre.
The 9.65 acres approved for rezoning comprise less than half of Westminster-Canterbury’s total 21.3-acre expansion. The remaining 11.66 acres are located in Frederick County and zoned Residential Performance (RP), which already has sufficient density for the requested housing complex.
According to Westminster-Canterbury’s proposal, it plans to build a total of 10 three- and four-story apartment buildings containing nine or 10 apartments each on the gated 21.3-acre property commonly known as Hack Woods. Four of those buildings containing 39 one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a pair of stormwater drainage ponds, will be located in Winchester, and six more apartment buildings plus a commercial structure designated for a medical office and an intergenerational day care center will be built in Frederick County.
“The age-restricted multifamily villa dwelling buildings include elevator access for each floor level, community rooms and covered parking for the benefit of the residents, with sufficient surface parking for guests and visitors,” according to project information submitted to council by Westminster-Canterbury.
The expansion will be adjacent to the western edge of the retirement community’s main 65.25-acre campus, which also straddles the Winchester-Frederick County line. Residents of the expansion property will be able to access their homes by driving through Westminster-Canterbury’s main campus or by using an access road planned for construction off of Fox Drive.
“Staff does not feel that there are any significant traffic or environmental impacts that would arise due to the approval of this rezoning,” Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans wrote in a report to City Council.
Since school-age children will not be allowed to live in the age-restricted expansion, the city and county will not incur the expenses of an expanded school population. As for the development’s financial toll on fire, rescue, police and utility services, Youmans has said annual fees that Westminster-Canterbury pays to Winchester and Frederick County in lieu of real estate taxes, along with an additional fee charged to residents that need ambulance service, will help to offset the infrastructure costs.
Westminster-Canterbury has had a fee-in-lieu-of taxes agreement with the city and county for several decades. According to the agreement, the community pays annual fees to the localities based on its property’s assessed values. The fee equals about one-fifth of the amount Westminster-Canterbury would otherwise pay in real estate taxes.
According to documents prepared by Westminster-Canterbury, the four apartment buildings to be located in Winchester will generate $80,000 a year for the city based on the retirement community’s existing fee agreement. Since the expansion is large enough to accommodate up to 11 school-age children, Westminster-Canterbury states that will save the city $77,330 per year that it would otherwise have to spend to educate the additional students in Winchester Public Schools.
No start date for construction has been announced. For more information and updates on the expansion, visit Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury online at svwc.org.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Winchester’s War Memorial Building were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and members John Willingham, Judy McKiernan, Les Veach, Kim Herbstritt, Les Veach and Bill Wiley.
