WINCHESTER — One month after creating three new committees, City Council is thinking about adding a fourth.
Mayor and council President David Smith asked the panel this week to launch a new Planning and Economic Development Committee to review proposals related to planning, zoning and commercial and residential development. The panel's recommendations would then be forwarded to the full City Council.
In November, council resurrected the committee system it had abandoned eight years earlier, but stopped short of reviving all 13 of the committees that had previously reported to the panel. Instead, just three new committees were formed — Public Safety, Finance, and Boards and Commissions — all of which held their first meetings in November.
In addition to adding a fourth committee to the mix, Smith said he wants to broaden the responsibilities of the Boards and Commissions Committee, which oversees the memberships and performances of Winchester's Planning Commission, Board of Architectural Review and other government panels.
During council's work session on Tuesday night, Smith said he would like Boards and Committees to also be responsible for reviewing, evaluating and updating the more than 100 memorandums of agreement the city has signed over the years with other government and community agencies.
Council voted unanimously to forward both of Smith's suggestions to its next business meeting on Jan. 12.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting and work session, City Council:
- Voted 5-0-1 to approve an ordinance that expands the Winchester Police Department’s ability to enforce trespassing laws on private property. Richard Bell, who was attending his first meeting as a council member and was not involved in previous discussions about the ordinance, abstained from the vote.
- Voted 5-0-1 to approve an ordinance authorizing additional appropriations to the city’s fiscal year 2021 budget. Bell abstained.
- Voted 5-0-1 to approve an easement allowing Shentel to install a dedicated telecommunications line for the city’s water-monitoring equipment at Rouss Springs, located behind the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road. Bell abstained.
- Voted 5-0-1 to approve a conditional-use permit (CUP) allowing Hemanti Shah to construct a single-family home at 2645 Valley Ave., located in a Highway Commercial (B-2) zoning district with a Corridor Enhancement Overlay. Bell abstained.
- Was informed by the auditing firm of Brown, Edwards and Co. that no issues arose from its annual audit of the city's finances.
- Held a first reading of a series of proposed, routine updates to the city’s floodplain regulations.
- Held a first reading of a requested easement that would allow The Laurel Center to encroach on city-owned land as it converts a former train station at 402 N. Cameron St. into a cafe that would provide job-training opportunities for the nonprofit's clients.
- Held a first reading of proposed amendments to the Winchester Zoning Ordinance regarding the acceptance of multifamily dwellings in the city’s Central Business (B-1) zoning district.
- Voted unanimously to forward a planned-unit development (PUD) request that would allow property owner Jay Donegan of Reston to build The Local, a 198-unit apartment complex, on a vacant parcel of land at 222 Spring St. zoned Highway Commercial (B-2).
- Unanimously approved a motion clarifying that a rezoning request that would allow Healthcare Development Partners to build a housing complex at the site of the former Frederick County Middle School, 441 Linden Drive, will remain tabled until council's next work session on Jan. 12.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Winchester’s War Memorial Building were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Evan Clark and members Judy McKiernan, Kim Herbstritt and Richard Bell. Councilor John Willingham attended the business meeting but left prior to the start of the work session. Vice Mayor John Hill and councilors Les Veach and Corey Sullivan were absent for both the meeting and work session.
