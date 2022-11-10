WINCHESTER — After months of discussions and alterations, policies designed to govern where citizens can carry guns in Winchester and how people conduct themselves on the Loudoun Street Mall have been approved by City Council.
The ban on concealed firearms was originally adopted by council on Feb. 9, 2021, but quickly drew fire from advocates for the rights of gun owners. Two months later, on April 21, 2021, the constitutionality of the ban was challenged in Winchester Circuit Court via a lawsuit filed by a group of local residents and businesses, as well as national gun-rights advocacy organizations.
On Sept. 27 of this year, Winchester Circuit Court Judge William Warner Eldridge IV said that portions of the city's gun ban cannot be enforced until he issues a final ruling on the lawsuit. In his decision, Eldridge cited a June 23 U.S. Supreme Court finding in the case of New York State Rifle and Pistol Association Inc. vs. Bruen, Superintendent of New York State Police, wherein the justices said it was unconstitutional for New York to require citizens with firearms on public property to have concealed carry licenses.
Eldridge said the sections of Winchester's ban prohibiting the possession of firearms in public parks and at events that require city-issued permits "violate an individual's rights" under the 2nd and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution and Article I, Section 13 of the Constitution of Virginia.
The judge made no ruling on the rest of the city's ban that states firearms and ammunition are not allowed in Rouss City Hall, the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park or any other facility overseen by the city government. Those portions of the ban continue to be enforced by the Winchester Police Department, with violations being a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of $2,500.
In response to the lawsuit and Eldridge's ruling in September, City Attorney Melissa Michelsen proposed revisions to the ban that eliminated the prohibition on firearms in parks and at city-permitted events, and added language stating city employees can keep guns and/or ammunition inside personal vehicles parked on city property as long as the vehicles are locked and the items are out of sight.
The revised ban was approved by City Council 7-2 during its meeting Wednesday night, with councilors Les Veach and Corey Sullivan opposing the changes.
Council's decision had no immediate impact on the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the ban, which is still pending in Winchester Circuit Court.
The Loudoun Street Mall regulations were first proposed in July but tabled by council in August when Litten and Sipe, a law firm in Harrisonburg contracted to provide legal services to Winchester, requested more time to review and revise the proposal to ensure it was constitutionally sound.
Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to adopt the updated rules, which prohibit a range of activities and behaviors on the pedestrian mall including the use of bicycles, skateboards, scooters and roller skates, urinating in public, vandalizing or otherwise damaging city-owned property such as the Splash Pad and Taylor Pavilion, selling items without a permit and more.
A complete list of the adopted rules, which city officials said will make it easier for the Winchester Police Department to ban chronic offenders from the mall, is available at https://bit.ly/3UK7J51.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting and work session, City Council:
- Unanimously approved final subdivision plans for a 25-unit townhouse development that would also include a small office building in the 200 block of South Pleasant Valley Road, across the street from Jones Funeral Home at 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road. In a related matter, council unanimously approved a resolution stating a portion of East Leicester Street between the South Pleasant Valley Road development and residential neighborhoods to the west cannot be opened to vehicular traffic without council's consent. That portion of road will be closed to all but pedestrians and bicyclists once the new subdivision is built.
- Held a first reading of a proposal to rezone 4.2 acres of land in the 400 block of National Avenue that extends to the 400 block of Virginia Avenue from Medium Density Residential (MR) and Highway Commercial (B-2) to a consistent B-2 designation with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay. The rezoning is being sought by Pennoni Associates Inc. on behalf of property owner Smalts Enterprises LLC, which wants to build 51 townhouses on the site.
- Discussed a proposal to amend criteria for issuing PUD designations to developers. Among the changes is a measure that would require at least 5% of the units in a housing project — one out of every 20 — be deemed affordable as a requirement for obtaining a PUD. The discussion was held to provide feedback for a formal draft of the proposal that is expected to be presented for council's consideration in the coming months. The preliminary PUD changes can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3fXY7Fe.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance amendment to formally re-establish the Rolling Hills Precinct as a polling place for Ward 4. The precinct, located at Victory Church at 2870 Middle Road, has been a polling place for years and was used in Tuesday's general election, but at some point was inadvertently deleted from City Code's list of official voting precincts.
- Held a discussion to determine the issues the city wants the General Assembly to address when it convenes in January. Council is expected to formally adopt its list of legislative priorities at its business meeting on Nov. 22.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance amendment that makes Winchester's deputy city manager for public safety responsible for processing applications for special event permits. Until now, that duty has been overseen by the city's chief of police.
- Held a first reading of proposed administrative adjustments to the city's fiscal year 2023 budget that would allocate additional funding from grants and other sources, including locally allocated money that was not spent by Winchester Public Schools in the prior fiscal year.
- Voted 7-2 to approve City Council's meeting schedule for 2023. According to the schedule, council will have meetings and work sessions twice a month except in July and December, when they will only meet once. Councilors Les Veach and Corey Sullivan opposed the measure because they objected to Councilor John Hill's motion to change the Jan. 10 and 24 meeting dates to Jan. 3 and 17.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Richard Bell, Corey Sullivan and Mady Rodriguez. Councilor Evan Clark arrived late but was present for all votes.
