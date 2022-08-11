WINCHESTER — City Council has approved the rezoning needed to build a major residential and retail complex next to National Fruit Product Co.'s industrial campus in Winchester's North End.
Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago plans to construct the mixed-use development called 550 Fairmont Avenue on 10.9 acres of land comprised of 16 individual parcels in the 200 block of Wyck Street and on both sides of the 500 block of Fairmont Avenue.
Once all approvals for the project's design have been approved by Rouss City Hall, HDP intends to buy the site from its current owner, Fairmont Avenue Holdings LLC, which is a private entity established in 2007 by National Fruit Product Co. CEO David Gum.
"I think it's a great project," Councilor Les Veach said at council's business meeting on Tuesday night. "There are some things I have angst with, like the percent of rentals."
Approximately 88% of the dwellings at 550 Fairmont Avenue — 170 one- and two-bedroom apartments in four four-story buildings, plus 92 two- and three-bedroom townhouses in 16 three-story structures that would also include 14,800 square feet of retail and restaurant space — are expected to be rental properties.
Councilor Kim Herbstritt shared Veach's concern about the high number of rental units versus owner-occupied dwellings.
"It would be great to have more developments come forward that are owner-occupied," Herbstritt said. "We have a lot of rental units [in Winchester]."
According to a study commissioned by City Council and released in October, 56% of Winchester's current housing is rented and the remaining 44% is owned by residents. Council has stated in recent months that it wants to bolster the number of owner-occupied homes in the city so people who live here will have a greater stake in the community.
Herbstritt also indicated a desire to see more affordable units at 550 Fairmont Avenue because current market-rate rents in Winchester — $1,200 for a one-bedroom apartment, $1,795 for two bedrooms and $2,335 for three bedrooms, according to Rent.com — are too high for families and individuals on limited incomes to afford.
Anthony Cissell, principal of urban planning for the firm Lessard Design that has been contracted by HDP to create plans for the mixed-use complex, told council that 5% of 550 Fairmont Avenue's proposed dwellings — 13 of the 262 units — have been classified as affordable.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a household must earn 80% or less of its community's average median income in order to qualify for affordable housing. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that Winchester's current average median incomes are $29,627 per year for individuals and $61,102 per year for households with more than one resident.
As proposed, the 262 units at 550 Fairmont Avenue are projected to add just 22 students to the city school system. Documents presented to City Council indicate that more students would have been expected were it not for the fact that nearly half of the development's apartments and townhouses will only have one bedroom and are not conducive to families with school-age children.
The latest calculations provided by HDP and endorsed by the Winchester Planning and Zoning Department state the total taxes paid by 550 Fairmont Avenue's owners, renters and businesses will amount to $1,453,530 per year, while the city's costs for infrastructure, education and emergency services will be $850,950 per year. That means an estimated $602,580 in tax revenues will be added to Winchester's coffers every year.
Councilor Corey Sullivan said he supports the mixed-use complex but noted the scope of 550 Fairmont Avenue will have an unmistakable impact on the North End of Winchester.
"It's not often that we have something of this magnitude come across that's actually going to ... transform a neighborhood and part of the city," Sullivan said.
He reminded people who live near the project and are worried about what it might do to their neighborhoods to consider the types of by-right development that could occur on the 10.9-acre site if the property's existing industrial zoning was not changed.
"Somebody could come in at any time, buy the property and ... have many different types of by-right uses, but they all would have to be industrial," Sullivan said. "In today's world, that means things like warehouses, transportation depots and many, many other types of properties. I think at the end of the day, while this [proposed mixed-use development] might not be perfect, it's a better option than what you might receive under the existing zoning. ... Sometimes you have to consider the alternative."
Council voted 8-1 to change the site's Limited Industrial (M-1) zoning to High-Density Residential (HR) with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay. Veach was the only councilor who opposed the measure.
The rezoning is just the first part of the approval process for 550 Fairmont Avenue. HDP still has to get the city's OK on site and subdivision plans that are expected to be filed in the near future, and all necessary permits associated with the project's development will have to be issued before construction can start.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Richard Bell, Evan Clark and Corey Sullivan.
Why is Winchester council hellbent on making this Little DC?
It is all greed of money...
