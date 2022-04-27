WINCHESTER — City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the rezoning needed for the construction of Winchester Grove, a large residential and commercial complex proposed for the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Valley Avenue.
The mixed-use complex proposed by Echelon Resources Inc. of South Boston, Virginia, would be built on 17.34 acres currently occupied by Virginia Apple Storage and the former The Elms motel, which closed three years ago. It would be comprised of 440 apartments — 266 one-bedroom units, 142 two-bedroom apartments and 32 three-bedroom dwellings — 19,467 square feet of commercial and restaurant space, 13,038 square feet of indoor amenities, 7 acres of open space, a pool, a clubhouse, grilling areas, a fitness center, a dog park, a playground and a system of interconnected sidewalks and pedestrian trails.
Two existing Virginia Apple Storage buildings at 1955 Valley Ave. — a six-story brick warehouse and a two-level concrete building — would be renovated and repurposed by Echelon, but all other structures on the properties would be razed and replaced with three new four-story buildings.
Andrew Basham of the Richmond-based Spy Rock Real Estate Group, which is working with Echelon to develop Winchester Grove, said on Tuesday the complex would be built in two phases. The first phase, which would include all of the commercial space and 256 apartments, is expected to be finished in 2024. The second phase, which would include the remaining 184 apartments, should be completed in 2027.
Basham said proposed monthly rents for the apartments are $1,100 to $1,500 for units in the renovated buildings, and $1,300 to $1,700 for units in the newly constructed buildings. A 5% discount would be offered to tenants who work for companies that Echelon designates as preferred employers, and Basham said city government and Winchester Public Schools would receive the designation if Winchester Grove is approved.
Upon completion, the complex is expected to add 34 students to the city school system. That public expense would be offset by real estate taxes paid by Echelon, personal property taxes paid by residents and business taxes paid by the stores and restaurants that lease space in the commercial component of the development. According to a fiscal impact analysis submitted by Echelon, tax revenues from Winchester Grove would contribute $626,920 to the city government's coffers every year.
City Council on Tuesday agreed to implement Highway Commercial (B-2) zoning with corridor enhancement and planned unit development overlays for the entire 17.34-acre project site, giving Echelon the property density required to build the mixed-use complex.
Before construction can begin, though, Echelon must develop a site plan and have it approved by the city. The site plan will address traffic flow into and out of the development and incorporate upcoming changes to Valley Avenue that have been proposed by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and must ultimately be approved by council.
VDOT has suggested installing a turn lane in the center of Valley Avenue, reducing the number of north/south travel lanes from four to two and expanding bicycle paths on both sides of the street. Rick Kern, owner of Kern Motor Co. at 2110 Valley Ave. — directly across the street from the proposed development site — told council on Tuesday that reducing the number of travel lanes could create congestion that would only be worsened by the construction of Winchester Grove.
Also during Tuesday night's meeting and work session, City Council:
- Unanimously approved a change to City Code that reduces the size of the Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board from nine members to seven. The policy also requires the board to have at least one representative from each of the city's four voting wards.
- Unanimously approved rates for users of the city's water system who don't live in Winchester. The water rates for commercial customers outside the city limits are 50% higher than the rates paid by commercial customers inside the city.
- Held a first reading of a proposed amendment that would raise the cost of building permits by 30% over the next two fiscal years.
- Unanimously approved the appointment of Barton Chasler to a four-year term on the Board of Architectural Review, ending April 30, 2026.
- Unanimously approved the reappointments of Lacey Burnett to a four-year term on the Planning Commission, ending April 25, 2026, and Les Taylor to a four-year term on the Regional Jail Authority, ending April 25, 2026.
- Met in executive session for 44 minutes to discuss the city's senior management staff, the disposition of surplus property and a lawsuit filed against the city by Grafton Schools Inc. that claims Winchester improperly billed the educational services provider for more than $160,000 in real estate and personal property taxes. No action was taken following the closed-door session.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Evan Clark, Richard Bell and Corey Sullivan.
