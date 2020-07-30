WINCHESTER — City officials have unveiled a strategy to complete renovations of the former Douglas School in Winchester's North End.
The building, constructed in 1927 to educate Black students from Winchester and Frederick and Shenandoah counties, later evolved into the Douglas Community Learning Center. It is on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
The Winchester Public Schools system wants to convert the now-vacant structure into its new Central Administrative Offices. City Council has already allocated $8.5 million for the project, but schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said on July 14 that amount would only pay for a basic renovation that would not be thorough enough to allow the system to move all of its operations from its current offices at 12 N. Washington St.
Van Heukelum suggested the best way to proceed would be to demolish the rear portions of the Douglas School, which were added onto the original structure in the 1950s and '60s, and replace those sections with new construction specifically designed to meet the system's needs for the next 50 years.
Van Heukelum said City Council would need to allocate another $1.8 million for the revised plan to proceed.
Following his July 14 presentation to council, interim City Manager Mary Beth Price and Winchester Chief Financial Officer Mary Blowe met with Van Heukelum to see if there would be a way to provide the extra $1.8 million without dipping into the city's savings account.
As it turns out, the money may already be in the school system's budget. At the end of every fiscal year, the schools conduct an audit to determine if there are any unspent local funds. That money — usually in the neighborhood of a million dollars — is then offered back to City Council, but council traditionally allows the school system to keep it and use the funds for infrastructure projects.
At the end of fiscal year 2020 on June 30, Van Heukelum said there were more leftover funds than expected, primarily because school buildings closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While final numbers won't be known until October or November, it appears there are at least $2 million in unspent local revenues.
Price suggested that council allow the school system to keep the unspent money with the understanding it would be applied to the Douglas School project. After school officials move into their new Central Administrative Offices, they can then sell their current site on Washington Street and keep that money to rebuild the system's capital fund.
The city has assessed the Washington Street building and land at $1,667,700. No asking price for the property's sale has been announced, but Van Heukelum said it should bring in a minimum of $1 million.
Council will continue to discuss funding the Douglas School renovations at its next meeting on Aug. 11. If the panel proceeds with the plan to use the budget overage for the project, work could begin as soon as this fall.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting and work session, City Council:
- Unanimously approved an ordinance amendment that would allow small-scale manufacturers to operate in downtown Winchester.
- Unanimously agreed to forward a request to move the city's Central Absentee Precinct from the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park to the Timbrook Annex at 107 N. East Lane.
- Declined an opportunity to apply for $8.4 million in Smart Scale funding from the Virginia Department of Transportation. The money would have funded traffic improvements on South Pleasant Valley Road and the construction of a pedestrian bridge over Millwood Avenue at Mall Boulevard. The proposal died after no one on council made a motion to move it forward.
- Voted 7-2 to table discussions regarding the possible renaming of Jubal Early Drive. Councilors Evan Clark and Bill Wiley opposed the measure.
- Held a first reading on the proposed allocation of $2.35 million in CARES Act funding from the federal government.
- Unanimously agreed to forward a conditional-use permit request that would allow O'Reilly Auto Parts to build a flat roof on its new store planned for 603 Cedar Creek Grade.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance that would allow Level 3 Communications of Virginia to provide fiber-optic data services to Winchester's Wal-Mart and Wells Fargo business locations.
- Unanimously agreed to forward an easement request that would allow Verizon to install new telecommunications lines at City Yards.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance that would authorize the procurement of property easements needed for Winchester to make more than $2 million in improvements to a dam in the Shenandoah River that serves the Percy D. Miller Water Treatment Plant near Middletown, which provides the city with its drinking water.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance that would vacate an existing water line easement and a portion of a utility and storm drainage easement at 914 and 928 Berryville Ave.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance that would vacate portions of storm drainage and sanitary sewer easements at 2330 Valor Drive.
- Unanimously agreed to forward an easement request that would allow Rappahannock Electric Cooperative to install a new power line at the city's sewer pump station on the north end of Pennsylvania Avenue.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance that would raise the courthouse security fee for all criminal and traffic cases in Winchester from $10 to $20.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance that would authorize the city to charge the owners of derelict residential properties up to $500 a month until issues with the dwellings have been fully addressed.
- Heard a presentation on the possibility of bringing a bicycle sharing service to Winchester.
- Unanimously agreed to forward an easement that would allow Shenandoah University to install a sign at the corner of South Pleasant Valley Road and Lowry Drive.
- Met in executive session for 50 minutes to discuss the hiring of a new city manager. No action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
Attending Tuesday night's City Council meeting and work session, which were held via videoconference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and members Kim Herbstritt, Corey Sullivan, John Willingham, Les Veach, Judy McKiernan and Bill Wiley.
