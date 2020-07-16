WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools has introduced a new option for the long-sought renovation of the former Douglas School at 598 N. Kent St.
The proposal calls for the restoration of the front portion of the historic building and the demolition and replacement of the more modern additions in the rear.
"As you would walk through that building, you would see the story, the history of the Douglas School," schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum told City Council during its work session on Tuesday.
Douglas School educated Black students from Winchester and Frederick and Shenandoah counties from 1927 to 1966. The building is on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
The school system wants to convert the now-vacant building in Winchester's North End into its new Central Administrative Offices. City Council has already allocated $8.5 million for the project, but Van Heukelum said that amount will only pay for a basic renovation that would not be thorough enough to allow the system to move all of its operations from its current offices at 12 N. Washington St.
Van Heukelum said the rear portions of Douglas School that were added onto the original structure in the 1950s and '60s would be torn down and replaced with new construction specifically designed to meet the system's needs for the next 50 years.
"It is cheaper to build new construction rather than restore a building," he said.
But $8.5 million will not cover all of the costs for the new option. Van Heukelum said City Council would need to allocate another $1.8 million for the revised plan to proceed. However, since the current offices on Washington Street would no longer be needed, the city could recoup a significant portion of that $1.8 million by selling the building. Van Heukelum said school officials believe the building "is worth more than a million, but we're being very conservative."
If council agrees to allocate more funds, work at the Douglas School could start this fall. The front portion of the building, which was completed in 1927 and expanded in 1940, would be fully restored and used for conference rooms, offices, community spaces and a museum honoring the school's history. The newer portions at the rear of the building would be razed and replaced with new construction.
Council unanimously agreed to consider the school system's $1.8 million funding request at its next meeting on July 28.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting and work session, City Council:
- Voted 8-1 to forward a resolution authorizing Winchester to apply for $8.4 million in Smart Scale funding from the Virginia Department of Transportation. The money, which, if approved by the state, would not become available until 2025, would fund traffic improvements on Pleasant Valley Road and construction of a pedestrian bridge over Millwood Avenue at Mall Boulevard. Councilor John Willingham opposed the measure.
- Unanimously agreed to forward an ordinance allowing Level 3 Communications of Virginia to provide fiber-optic data services to Winchester's Wal-Mart and Wells Fargo business locations.
- Held a discussion about the possible renaming of Jubal Early Drive. Councilors will continue consideration of the proposal at their next work session on July 28.
- Unanimously agreed to forward an ordinance authorizing the procurement of property easements that would allow Winchester to make more than $2 million in improvements to a dam in the Shenandoah River that serves the Percy D. Miller Water Treatment Plant near Middletown, which provides the city with its drinking water.
- Unanimously agreed to forward an ordinance vacating an existing water line easement and a portion of a utility and storm drainage easement at 914 and 928 Berryville Ave.
- Unanimously agreed to forward an ordinance vacating portions of storm drainage and sanitary sewer easements at 2330 Valor Drive.
- Held a first reading of a revised request that would allow small-scale manufacturers to operate in downtown Winchester.
- Unanimously agreed to forward the appointments of Elise Stine-Dolinar to a three-year term on the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board ending July 13, 2023; Chris Way and B. Scott Jenkins to three-year terms on the Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board ending July 13, 2023; Jennifer Coker to a three-year term on the Northwestern Community Services Board ending July 13, 2023; and Norra Hamme to a two-year term on the Community Policy Management Team ending July 13, 2022.
- Unanimously agreed to forward the reappointments of Nate Adams to a six-year term on the Handley Board of Trustees ending July 13, 2026; and B. Scott Jenkins to a five-year term on the Local Board of Building and Fire Code Appeals ending July 13, 2025.
- Unanimously agreed to forward the nomination request of John Williams to the Winchester/Frederick County Local Emergency Planning Committee.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session, which were held via videoconference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, council Vice President Evan Clark and members Les Veach, Bill Wiley, Kim Herbstritt, Corey Sullivan, John Willingham and Judy McKiernan.
