BERRYVILLE — To celebrate, or not to celebrate. That is the question that Berryville Town Council members are trying to answer.
Having been founded in 1798, Berryville will observe its 225th anniversary in 2023. Town Manager Keith Dalton said officials will come up with ideas for a celebration and figure out who should be involved in organizing it, should the council wish to pursue having one.
The last major anniversary observance — which featured five or six events during the course of a year, to officials’ recollection — was a bicentennial celebration in 1998.
The council’s Community Development Committee — comprised of Councilwomen Diane Harrison and Kara Rodriguez — asked for “seed money for a modest celebration” of the 225th anniversary. The request was part of a list of committees’ budget goals that the full council reviewed earlier this week.
Erecka Gibson, the council’s recorder, questioned the need to hold another celebration so soon. She asked what the significance of having one every 25 years is.
Nobody knew if there’s an official timetable.
“You should at least celebrate every 225 years,” Mayor Jay Arnold quipped. Others in the meeting room chuckled.
Gibson, whose seat is similar to that of a vice mayor, and Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald comprise the council’s Budget and Finance Committee.
“I don’t like the idea of spending money when we don’t know what we’re going to spend it on,” said Gibson.
She referred to herself as “the Grinch,” a miserly fictional character created by Dr. Seuss.
Arnold, McDonald and Councilman Grant Mazzarino all voiced support for having a 225th anniversary celebration of some kind.
“Let’s just have one thing” at some point during the year, McDonald suggested.
Having a celebration would be worthwhile, Mazzarino said, because the COVID-19 pandemic should be wound down by then and it would help bring people together after being isolated. Also, a lot of new people have moved to Berryville since the bicentennial, he said.
Population statistics from the 2021 Census aren’t yet available. However, previous statistics show Berryville’s population grew from 2,963 at the turn of the 21st century to 4,185 in 2010.
Ultimately, a motion made by Gibson to adopt committee budget goals — not including any seed money for an anniversary celebration — was adopted in a unanimous vote.
The council can allocate some money toward a celebration — if eventually it’s decided to hold one — when the budget proposal is being prepared, Arnold said.
It might be appropriate for Berryville Main Street to be involved in planning a celebration, Harrison said.
Berryville Main Street is a nonprofit organization that promotes the downtown business district and organizes events intended to lure people there.
Gibson’s motion basically was for Dalton to prepare a balanced budget proposal including funds for installing new way-finding signs in Berryville, completing various projects for which the town is getting federal COVID-19 relief dollars and giving police officers at least a 5% pay increase.
McDonald described that percentage as essentially being a cost-of-living adjustment. Still, it could be enough to encourage officers to stay with the police department instead of pursuing higher-paying jobs elsewhere, she said.
Although it has nine sworn officer positions, the department currently has only seven officers. One recently resigned to take a job with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, according to Police Chief Neal White. The other vacancy is an open position that the council recently added to the force.
