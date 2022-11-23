WINCHESTER — Narrow garages are holding up City Council's consideration of a proposed rezoning that could bring 51 townhouses to a 4.2-acre parcel of land in the 400 block of National Avenue.
At the request of Pennoni Associates Inc., the engineering firm helping to design the residential complex on land that accommodated Smalt's Florist for nearly a century until it closed on Dec. 31, 2019, council on Tuesday unanimously voted to delay consideration of the rezoning until next month.
At council's meeting on Nov. 9, several members expressed concerns about the width of the single-car garages that would be built in 49 of the three-bedroom townhouses (the remaining two townhouses would have two bedrooms each and no garages). As proposed, the garages would be 9 feet 3 inches wide and provide almost half of the development's 130 parking spaces. However, if the garages are too narrow to reasonably accommodate passenger cars and trucks — the average width of a passenger car is 5 feet 8 inches, according to the automotive website Mechanicbase.com — those vehicles would have to park elsewhere, possibly along National Avenue and the street behind the proposed development, Virginia Avenue.
Ron Mislowsky, director of Pennoni's Winchester office, reached out to councilors prior to Tuesday's meeting requesting more time to look into the garage issue.
"We believe we have an option that will address the garage width concerns and respectfully request that City Council postpone a decision on the application until their Dec. 13, 2022, meeting to provide time for us to submit revised materials for the city's review," Mislowsky wrote.
Despite the delay, City Council on Tuesday still followed through with a previously advertised public hearing on the rezoning request.
Hannah Defazio, who has lived in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue for 37 years, told council that parking is just one of the issues she has about the proposed townhouses that would be built directly behind her home.
"I worry there will be a constant stream of people walking to school, walking dogs, riding bikes and maybe dropping some trash, and also using street parking on Virginia Avenue and Van Fossen [Street] for guests and overflow parking," DeFazio said. "The members of the Planning Commission and City Council who don't live in our neighborhoods seem to believe that this is an improvement, but they would not wish this project to be put [next to] their backyard or side yard."
Additionally, DeFazio said Thomas Fairfax, 6th Lord Fairfax of Cameron, gifted the 4.2-acre lot to George Washington in 1753 for the common use of Winchester's residents, so building townhouses there would contradict the original intent of the undeveloped property. Washington, who came to the city as a young surveyor in 1748 and went on to become the first president of the United States in 1789, owned the lot until he died in 1799. It is now owned by Smalts Enterprises LLC, which is comprised of members of the Smalts family.
Hillary Sortor, a resident of the 400 block of Van Fossen Street, said the townhouses would bring increased traffic to National Avenue, which is "practically a freeway at this point."
"It is not a walkable or safe street as it is," Sortor said about National Avenue, which has sidewalks on both sides. "Dumping this much traffic into that narrow corridor seems to me will only make that neighborhood less safe and less walkable and less livable."
Sortor is not alone in her concern about National Avenue's safety. On Nov. 9, City Manager Dan Hoffman sent a memo to Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach stating the city needs to consider moving the on-street parking spaces from National Avenue's north side to its south side in an attempt to make the roadway safer.
"If [City] Council is amenable in moving forward to consider this change in on-street parking, I also recommend that we initiate a public input process that could feasibly begin in January 2023 and would allow council to consider this possible change in early spring," Hoffman wrote, adding the potential change would be considered separately from the requested rezoning of the Smalts property.
In order to build the townhouses, council would have to change the zoning of the 4.2-acre parcel from Medium Density Residential (MR) and Highway Commercial (B-2) to a consistent B-2 designation with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Unanimously approved administrative adjustments to the city's fiscal year 2023 budget to account for additional funding from grants and other sources, including locally allocated money that was not spent by Winchester Public Schools in the prior fiscal year.
- Unanimously approved a resolution supporting Shenandoah University's desire to have the town of Woodstock's Economic Development Authority issue $9 million in tax-free bonds on behalf of the school. The money would fund improvements to Shenandoah's properties in Winchester and Frederick County, and repayment of the debt would solely be the university's responsibility.
- Unanimously approved the city's list of legislative priorities that it wants the Virginia General Assembly to consider when it convenes in January. Council's top two requests of the commonwealth are providing adequate funding and support for state psychiatric hospitals and enhancing the authority of municipalities to collect taxes on blighted and derelict properties.
- Unanimously approved updates to the local government's Position Classification and Pay Plan for city employees.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Richard Bell, Corey Sullivan, Mady Rodriguez and Evan Clark.
