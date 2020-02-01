WINCHESTER — City Council had bad news this week for four nonprofits that want their properties deemed exempt from Winchester’s real estate taxes.
As each request was recommended for denial at Tuesday’s council work session, it served as a reminder that council is no longer willing to use government funds to support local charities.
Up until 2017, City Council traditionally set aside $203,188 in each year’s budget to split between 10 charities that applied for assistance. Over time, the selected nonprofits began to rely on those annual contributions, so they were forced to find ways to fill the funding gap once councilors decided three years ago that demands on the city budget were too great to continue the donations.
At about the same time and for the same reason, council also stopped granting real estate tax exemptions to local nonprofits.
“It’s worth noting that about 23% of the city’s total tax digest — our total available property in the city — is currently tax exempt,” City Manager Eden Freeman said at Tuesday’s City Council work session.
Some properties, such as church buildings where worship services are held on a regular basis, are automatically deemed tax exempt under state code. Nonprofits that do not receive an automatic exemption are allowed to petition council for the designation.
With Winchester being the hub of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, dozens of nonprofit institutions have offices in the city, and many of their properties were deemed tax exempt by council prior to 2017.
“Factoring out those that the city has no purview over their tax-exempt status, that equals about $3.7 million in foregone tax revenue to the city each year,” Freeman said.
If those properties were being taxed, she added, it would shave 11.7 cents from Winchester’s current real estate tax rate of 93 cents per each $100 of assessed value.
As the city government starts preparing its budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1, each department has been asked to cut at least 10% of its funding request so council can potentially avoid raising taxes to fund operations.
With the city already tightening its budget belt, the odds were stacked against the four nonprofits seeking real estate tax exemptions on Tuesday:
The Retired Clergy Housing Corporation of the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church sought a waiver for a low-income housing facility it owns and operates at 2716 Saratoga Drive, which has an annual tax bill of $2,590.98.
Shenandoah Valley Community Residences Inc. (SVCR) sought a waiver for a group home for adults with intellectual disabilities at 3050 Saratoga Drive, which has an annual tax bill of $3,441.93.
Winchester Little Theatre sought a waiver for a storage facility at 17 Clark St., which has an annual tax bill of $1,157.85.
AIDS Response Effort Inc. (ARE) sought a waiver for an office building at 124 W. Piccadilly St., which has an annual tax bill of $5,761.35.
In each case, council forwarded a recommendation of denial. Democrats John Hill, Kim Herbstritt and Judy McKiernan opposed all four recommendations of denial. Democrat Evan Clark opposed the recommended denials for ARE, SVCR and Winchester Little Theatre, but sided with the majority on the United Methodist Church request.
The fifth Democrat on the nine-member council, Mayor David Smith, crossed party lines and voted to deny the exemptions, which made him the deciding vote in the ARE, SVCR and Winchester Little Theatre requests.
“These are all worthy causes, but there are only so many tax exemptions the city can bear without having to have citizens [pay more taxes],” Smith said.
The properties owned by ARE and Winchester Little Theatre had previously been taxable, and are expected to continue generating $6,919.20 in annual real estate taxes.
The parcel owned by United Methodist Church was previously tax exempt, but lost that status last year when city officials learned the building was not being used as a place of worship or the primary residence of an active pastor. SVCR took over operations of a group home that had been tax exempt under its previous owner, but the exemption did not carry over with the nonprofit’s purchase of the building. Returning those two sites to the tax rolls would add $6,032.91 to the city’s coffers each year.
Republican Councilor Corey Sullivan summed up why council is no longer receptive to granting property tax exemptions.
“We have schools to build, we have teachers to pay, we have first responders to pay, we have social service responsibilities we have to take care of,” Sullivan said. “Those needs don’t go away, and costs aren’t going down. They’re going up, and they’ll continue to go up. The best thing anyone can do to ensure that the services of the city are paid for and shared equally ... amongst all the property owners is to pay their personal property tax.”
Although City Council has already indicated its reluctance to grant the four tax-exemption requests, final decisions won’t be made until after a series of public hearings on the proposals at its Feb. 25 business meeting in Rouss City Hall.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council work session were Mayor David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and members Kim Herbstritt, Corey Sullivan, John Willingham, Les Veach, Bill Wiley and Judy McKiernan.
