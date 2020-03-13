WINCHESTER — A local icon was memorialized this week by the city government he served for more than a decade.
Charles T. “Charley” Gaynor, who sat on City Council from July 1994 through December 2008, died on Feb. 26 at the age of 73.
At its meeting on Tuesday evening, City Council unanimously approved a resolution of sorrow that highlighted Gaynor’s accomplishments, commitment to public service and sense of humor.
“Charley will ... be most remembered for his professionalism, sense of fairness to all, his unwavering opinions, willingness to compromise, his jokes he didn’t remember the end to but still made him laugh uproariously, and his dedication to his family and community,” the resolution states.
Seated in the audience as City Manager Eden Freeman read the resolution were Gaynor’s family and friends, including former Mayor Larry T. Omps and former City Council members John Schroth and Phillip Pate.
“He was a great friend,” Omps said. “It’s quite an honor to give him this sendoff.”
Gaynor, a teacher who worked at Handley High School in Winchester from 1973 to 2002, served on every City Council committee during his nearly 15-year political career, and presided as council president from 2000 to 2008. He even served in an unpaid capacity as acting city manager when that position was vacant from July 2007 to January 2008.
“He was certainly what you would think of when you think of a leader in Winchester,” Councilor Corey Sullivan said. “He really put the city first in virtually all cases.”
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Voted 8-0-1 to establish the composition and election schedule for the Winchester School Board, which will become an elected body on Jan. 1. The General Assembly recently approved the board’s request to downsize from nine to seven members. If Gov. Ralph Northam signs the bill as expected, the School Board would include one member from each of Winchester’s four wards, plus three at-large members. Four of the seven seats will be up for grabs in the Nov. 3 general election — the at-large seat presently held by Marie Imoh, a currently vacant Ward 2 seat, and two other ward seats to be randomly selected by the Winchester Electoral Board — and the remaining three seats will be decided in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election. Councilor Judy McKiernan, an employee of Winchester Public Schools, abstained from Tuesday’s council vote.
Voted unanimously to designate the entire city as an Urban Development Area, which will make it easier for Winchester to qualify for state grants and incentives for infrastructure projects.
Voted unanimously to forward a resolution that would hold the city’s real estate rate at 93 cents in the fiscal year 2021 budget, which takes effect on July 1.
Voted 5-4 to forward proposed bylaws that would govern council operations and the conduct of its members. Councilor Bill Wiley, who helped to draft the bylaws, joined fellow Republicans Les Veach, John Willingham and Corey Sullivan in opposing the measure.
Voted unanimously to approve an ordinance to vacate and convey 1,607 square feet of city-owned property at 520 Meadow Branch Ave. to an adjoining property owner. In a related vote, council unanimously agreed to accept an in-house viewers’ report on the conveyance from Perry Eisenach, Shawn Hershberger and John Piper.
Voted unanimously to forward resolutions authorizing the sale of $12.9 million in refunding bonds and $15.1 million in general obligation bonds.
Held a first reading of a proposal that would deny city department heads the option of appealing to council any disciplinary actions taken against them by the city manager.
Discussed the formation of a grievances panel that would hear complaints from city department heads regarding the city manager or city attorney. No action was taken.
Held a first reading of a conditional-use permit request from Bassers Building LLC to construct two medical office buildings, one of which may contain up to eight residential apartments, at 633 Cedar Creek Grade.
Heard a presentation on the COVID-19 coronavirus from Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District.
Unanimously agreed to forward a resolution supporting the Northwestern Community Service Board’s effort to obtain a loan of up to $4 million to buy property in Frederick County in order to consolidate its local offices.
Unanimously agreed to forward a requested refund of $23,423.40 in real estate taxes to the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties. The nonprofit was taxed in error from 2016 to 2018.
Unanimously appointed Arthur Kearns to a three-year term on the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board, ending March 9, 2023; James Imoh to the remainder of an unexpired term on the Economic Development Authority, ending Aug. 31, 2021; and Paul Richardson to the remainder of an unexpired term on the Planning Commission, ending Dec. 31, 2021.
Unanimously reappointed Phillip Pate to a three-year term on the Northwestern Community Services Board, ending March 9, 2023; and Brandon Pifer to a four-year term on the Planning Commission, ending March 9, 2024.
Attending Tuesday’s council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham, Les Veach, Bill Wiley, Judy McKiernan and Corey Sullivan.
