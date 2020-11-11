BERRYVILLE — Town Council members are becoming concerned that Berryville is getting too many living spaces designed for older people.
They don’t have anything against the aging. In fact, three council members are in their 60s.
Rather, they’re wondering whether the number of local apartment complexes targeting people at least 55 years of age, plus the presence of several assisted living and nursing/rehabilitation centers, is starting to burden the town’s emergency services.
Mayor Jay Arnold recently asked town employees to compile information about senior living facilities in Berryville. That information, furnished to the council Monday afternoon, shows the town has five apartment complexes with a total of 288 apartments developed with older people in mind, although some allow a limited number of low- to moderate-income families to also live there. The newest of the those complexes is Robert Regan Village, which recently opened.
In addition, the report shows, Berryville has a total of 113 residential units at two assisted living centers — including one which recently received approval to add eight more — plus a nursing/rehab center with 120 beds.
That’s a total of 521 residential spaces designed, in some way, to meet the needs of older people.
For a town with approximately 4,000 residents, “that seems a little high to me,” said Councilman Grant Mazzarino.
Especially one with few primary care medical facilities, added Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations.
At the council’s request, Dunkle will prepare a list of questions on how many older people currently live in Berryville and how they and their abodes are affecting the town’s resources. The list tentatively is to be presented to the council for consideration in January. Then the questions will be forwarded to the Berryville Planning Commission, which advises the council on development and land-use matters, so it can seek answers.
Clarke County Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty said he perceives Berryville’s large amount of senior housing as affecting EMS providers moderately.
“We’re not running a super-high call volume” involving older patients, Lichty said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon.
However, if more assisted living center spaces, apartments for the elderly or the like are developed, he would become concerned, he said.
“The more you have, the higher probability it would affect our (EMS) system,” said Lichty.
The Berryville Police Department already receives “a fair amount of calls” to the assisted living and nursing/rehab centers, said Police Chief Neal White.
Those calls involve, for instance, concerns that an elderly person has become the victim of a scam or elder abuse, White said.
Such cases “take a lot of time to investigate,” White continued, because they often require cooperation from outside agencies, such as the Virginia Department of Social Services.
“We certainly don’t want to stress our (emergency) services more,” said Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald.
Most of Berryville’s zoning districts allow some type of housing or medical bed space for older people, Dunkle’s report shows. Council members indicated they may eventually consider revising the zoning ordinance to remove such uses from some of the districts.
