WINCHESTER — It is now a crime for people to solicit money along city streets.
With no discussion or comments from the public, City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance that makes it illegal in most circumstances for pedestrians to interfere with passing vehicles.
Winchester Police Chief John Piper proposed the ordinance last month, telling council that people who request contributions from or distribute materials to passing motorists impede traffic flows and create safety hazards.
Under the new law, pedestrians and drivers alike could be charged with a traffic infraction if drivers engage with solicitors or advocates.
In addition to panhandling, roadside fundraising activities such as the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department’s annual Fill the Boot campaign, which was discontinued two years ago, are now prohibited.
The new ordinance includes exceptions for roads on private property, emergency service personnel performing their duties, people involved in traffic accidents and those who stop to assist, food service vehicles conducting business, and newspaper and postal deliveries.
Piper said the ordinance mirrors laws in nearby jurisdictions such as Clarke County, which decided in April to make roadside panhandling a traffic infraction punishable by a fine of $100 for a first occurrence and $250 for second and subsequent violations.
Frederick County enforces a section of Virginia code that states people who panhandle along roads maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation can be fined $100 for a civil violation.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting and work session, City Council:
- Voted 8-0 to appoint Elyus Wallace to an unexpired four-year term as a Ward 3 representative on the School Board, ending June 30, 2021. Councilor Judy McKiernan, an employee of Winchester Public Schools, abstained from the vote.
- Unanimously agreed to forward a request to hire a part-time assistant commonwealth's attorney to review and manage body camera footage submitted by Winchester Police Department officers and Winchester Sheriff's Office deputies. The Virginia General Assembly issued an unfunded mandate earlier this year requiring localities to assign a designated person to oversee potential evidence from body camera videos. The two Winchester law enforcement agencies use a total of 80 body cameras, and the estimated annual cost to hire someone to manage the video footage is $22,500.
- Unanimously approved the issuance of city funds to allow work to start on the school system's Shihadeh Innovation Center and new Central Administrative Office, as well as several city improvement projects. Any money spent will be reimbursed by $16.5 million in bond issuances this fall.
- Unanimously approved acceptance of $435,600 in Federal Transit Administration funds, as well as $209,986 in Virginia Department of Rails and Public Transportation funds, for operation of the Winchester Transit system.
- Reached consensus on submitting a pre-application for Virginia Department of Transportation revenue-sharing projects for fiscal years 2021 and 2022.
- Unanimously approved a refund of $6,965.87 in overpaid Business, Professional and Occupational taxes.
- Unanimously agreed to forward a proposed ordinance amendment that clarifies the extent of building expansions that qualify for real estate tax exemptions.
- Unanimously approved the appointments of Winchester Mayor David Smith to a four-year term as an alternate member of the Regional Jail Authority, ending June 24, 2023, and Gillian Greenfield to a three-year term on the Old Town Advancement Commission, ending June 24, 2022.
- Unanimously approved the reappointments of Casey Stine to a three-year term on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, ending June 24, 2022, and Michael Elwell and Peter Roussos to two-year terms on the Community Policy and Management Team, ending June 24, 2021.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham, Les Veach, Bill Wiley, Judy McKiernan and Corey Sullivan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.