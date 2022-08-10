WINCHESTER — City Council decided on Tuesday to set aside, at least for now, any proposed changes to Winchester's ordinance restricting the possession of guns on city property.
The decision was reached on the advice of attorney Jordan Bowman of the Harrisonburg-based law firm Litten and Sipe, which is contracted to serve as Winchester's legal advisor. Bowman, who was filling in for Winchester's usual legal representative, Melisa Michelsen, said a lawsuit against the gun ban that is currently pending in Winchester Circuit Court should be allowed to play out before council votes on any potential changes to the regulations.
In February 2021, City Council adopted an ordinance banning all firearms and ammunition from city government buildings and facilities that are used for governmental purposes, as well as in Winchester's public parks and at public events permitted by the city.
Michelsen said in June that concerns have arisen regarding the scope and enforceability of the ordinance. Also, a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down New York's statewide restriction on people carrying concealed firearms without a license could lead to legal challenges of municipal gun bans across the country.
Michelsen suggested amending the ordinance to provide clarity on where and when Winchester's ban applies, particularly with regard to city-permitted events that are open to the public, while ensuring the regulations fully comply with the U.S. Constitution and can stand up to legal scrutiny.
Michelsen has proposed four amendments to Winchester's gun ban. Two of the suggested changes merely provide administrative definitions of "firearm" and "ammunition," while the third would eliminate the restriction on firearms and ammunition at public events permitted by the city and the fourth would allow city employees to keep guns and/or ammunition inside locked personal vehicles that are parked on city property.
On Tuesday, five area residents — only one of whom lives in Winchester — addressed City Council to share their opposition to the ordinance's current and proposed restrictions on carrying guns.
Rick Brown of Winchester said he was recently assaulted by a man much larger than him, which reinforced his belief that all law-abiding citizens should be allowed to carry firearms at all times for their personal protection.
Kenneth Evans of Frederick County admonished council for trying to limit where guns can be carried.
"We had 562 murders [in Virginia] last year; 295 of them occurred in places where you want to ban guns," Evans said, citing data from the Virginia State Police's "Crime in Virginia 2021" report.
The most surprising person to speak was Frederick County Supervisor Blaine Dunn, who represents the Red Bud District. Dunn said anyone with a concealed carry permit should be allowed to have a gun with them "where any police officer can go," including government-owned properties.
"They're not a threat; their track records are extremely clean," Dunn said about gun owners with concealed carry permits. "It would save other people's lives."
Dunn finished his comments by telling council, "If any of you have questions about Frederick County, feel free to come and speak [at Board of Supervisors meetings]. Some of you may not like me being here, but I'm here as an American, as a citizen of Virginia."
When it was time for City Council to vote on the proposed gun ordinance amendments, Bowman advised the panel to wait.
"Our [Winchester] Circuit Court is currently considering 16-34," Bowman said, referring to the section of City Code that contains the gun ordinance. "We expect a decision in that case in the coming weeks or months."
Bowman was referring to a civil case filed against the city of Winchester by nine plaintiffs, including a Middletown gun store and four national gun-rights groups, that was filed in April 2021, two months after the firearm restrictions were initially adopted.
Bowman recommended tabling further discussion of the proposed ordinance amendments until Winchester Circuit Court Judge William Warner Eldridge IV rules on the lawsuit.
"The decision that may come in that case might provide some helpful information and needed clarity about the ordinance and Virginia law related to this issue," he said. "I think it may help council make a decision on the ordinance with the benefit of that information."
Council agreed and voted unanimously to table to proposed ordinance updates indefinitely.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Voted 8-1 to approve an ordinance to rezone 10.9 acres of land in the 200 block of Wyck Street and on both sides of the 500 block of Fairmont Avenue from Limited Industrial (M-1) to High Density Residential (HR) with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay. The rezoning sets the stage for construction of 550 Fairmont Avenue, a proposed mixed-use development comprised of 170 apartments, 92 townhouses and approximately 14,800 square feet of commercial space. Councilor Les Veach opposed the rezoning.
- Unanimously agreed to buy the South End Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company's fire hall for $1.7 million. The city plans to build and maintain a new fire hall for the volunteer organization in exchange for South End's ongoing commitment to protect Winchester's citizens and properties.
- Unanimously agreed to apply for $5 million in Industrial Revitalization Funds from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development on behalf of Shenandoah University. The university plans on using the grant to transform the former Virginia National Guard armory on Millwood Avenue, which it has owned since 2006, into a Hub for Innovators, Veterans, and Entrepreneurs (HIVE). Winchester is applying for the state grant because the money can only be issued to government entities, which may then transfer the proceeds to outside organizations.
- Unanimously endorsed Winchester Regional Airport's plan to apply for a $5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Loan to help fund construction of a new terminal at the airport.
- Learned that a request to rezone 2.59 acres of land at 1570 Commerce St. from Commercial Industrial (CM-1) to Medium Density Residential (MR) with a PUD overlay has been withdrawn. Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said the applicants no longer intend to build Prosperity Gardens, which would have included eight townhouses and 24 apartments.
- Unanimously approved disbursement plans for $988,489 in Community Development Block Grant and HOME program funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
- Held a first reading of proposed regulations that would govern conduct and activities on the Loudoun Street Mall and make it easier for the Winchester Police Department to ban chronic offenders.
- Held a first reading of a proposed memorandum of understanding between the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department and the nonprofit Blue Ridge United youth soccer club. Blue Ridge United wants to put $500,000 toward the improvement of the Preston Field area of Jim Barnett Park in exchange for having exclusive usage rights for the field's proposed soccer pitches at specified dates and times.
- Unanimously accepted the resignation of Susan MacDonald from the Shenandoah Area Agency of Aging Board.
- Unanimously agreed to reappoint Brad Hodgson to a four-year term on the Laurel Ridge Community College Board, ending Aug. 8, 2026, and John Willingham to a three-year term on the Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, ending Aug. 31, 2025.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Richard Bell, Evan Clark and Corey Sullivan.
