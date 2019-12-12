WINCHESTER — City Council appears to be on board with Shenandoah University’s pitch to manage and improve the baseball and softball fields in Jim Barnett Park.
“I’m glad to see this opportunity coming forward,” Councilor Bill Wiley said at council’s Tuesday night work session in Rouss City Hall.
Winchester Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Miller told council the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board “has evaluated this up one side and down the other” and is confident that SU has brought forward a mutually beneficial public/private partnership.
The board refined the proposal over the course of nine meetings, several of which provided a forum for citizens to share their opinions about the plan.
“There was not a negative comment from the public in relation to this,” Miller said.
However, the proposal recommended by the board is not complete and requires City Council to reach agreement on:
The potential sharing of revenues generated by games.
Ways to recoup lost revenues from concession sales and facility rentals at Bridgeforth and Rotary fields, which are currently overseen by the Parks and Recreation Department.
Determining if the field improvements will fall under the ownership of Winchester or SU.
Finalizing management and scheduling rights for Bridgeforth and Rotary fields.
Council members indicated these matters should be easy to sort out. In fact, the revenue issues may have already been resolved.
Part of SU’s proposal calls on the university to provide $350,000 in improvements to Jim Barnett Park’s Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris fields, making them the official home fields for Handley High School’s baseball and softball teams. SU Senior Vice President Mitchell L. Moore said it will actually cost closer to $600,000 to perform the upgrades, and the university is willing to front the extra money if Winchester agrees to pay it back interest-free over an 11-year period.
Councilor Les Veach suggested that SU keep the proceeds from concession sales until the additional $250,000 is repaid, then give the city 35% of all future revenues. His motion was unanimously endorsed by council.
“We’ve needed to upgrade these fields for a very long time,” Councilor John Willingham said.
Another portion of SU’s proposal would give the university management rights for Bridgeforth and Rotary fields, which would become the home fields for its baseball and softball teams. In return, SU would spend $3 million to $3.5 million on facility improvements and upgrades — renovated dugouts, better press boxes, artificial turf playing surfaces, batting cages, and new fencing, lights, seats and scoreboards — to bring the fields up to NCAA tournament standards, and would keep the fields available to other users including Handley High School, Winchester Baseball and the Valley League’s Winchester Royals.
Additionally, SU is offering to fund a youth sports program for children from economically disadvantaged families in Winchester and operate the program for a period of up to five years.
“There are a lot more positives than negatives,” Councilor Corey Sullivan said. “I’m getting a lot of comments about giving away the park and that SU is going to own it, [but] I’m not seeing that in this agreement.”
Further discussions regarding SU’s proposal for the ballfields are expected at council’s next business meeting on Jan. 14.
It remains to be seen if Councilor Judy McKiernan, an employee of Winchester Public Schools, will be allowed to cast a final vote on the plan. City Attorney Melisa G. Michelsen said McKiernan is currently allowed to participate in council discussions regarding the project, but a determination has not yet been made as to whether her further involvement would constitute a conflict of interest because a city school, Handley, would directly benefit from the proposal.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham, Bill Wiley, Corey Sullivan, Judy McKiernan and Les Veach.
(1) comment
SU's projected costs for BallPark Investment.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UPRTKxVAHti8WSb9v_V_-5gqE2mkgr8n/view
