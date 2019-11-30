WINCHESTER — It appears City Council does not favor the full closure of Boscawen Street in downtown Winchester.
Following a project update Tuesday by Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach, the nine-member council’s consensus was to proceed with a plan that would leave a two-block section of Boscawen Street at its intersection with the Loudoun Street Mall open to traffic except during special events.
“The other options, I’m certainly not in favor of,” Councilor Corey Sullivan said.
The city’s impetus behind the proposal to close a portion of Boscawen was first introduced two years ago as a way to increase the safety of pedestrians at the eastbound street’s intersection with the downtown walking mall. In early October, officials held three public information sessions and conducted an online survey to gauge reactions to three possible scenarios:
Option 1 — Close Boscawen Street between Indian Alley and Cameron Street, and incorporate it into the pedestrian mall. Estimated cost: $2.5 million.
Option 2 — Close Boscawen between Indian Alley and the parking lot behind Rouss City Hall, and incorporate it into the pedestrian mall. Estimated cost: $2.35 million.
Option 3 — Allow Boscawen to remain open to traffic but install retractable safety barriers at its intersections with Indian Alley and Cameron Street, and remove the decorative brick columns that obstruct drivers’ view of oncoming pedestrians at the Boscawen/Loudoun intersection. Estimated cost: $1.15 million.
“If we’re going to spend any money, it should be Option 3,” Councilor Bill Wiley said.
Councilor Judy McKiernan added that a permanent closure of Boscawen could have negative consequences, such as increasing traffic on narrow Indian Alley and hurting revenues for stores on that two-block section of the street that rely on having curbside access for parking and deliveries.
Council member Kim Herbstritt said, “I picked 3 because there was no Number 4.”
Eisenach said numerous people who took the survey and attended the sessions wanted a fourth option to leave Boscawen Street as is, but that choice was not offered and he did not count the number of citizens who said they would prefer to do nothing.
“The reason we didn’t have a ‘do nothing’ option is because we all agreed we have to do something,” Councilor John Willingham said, referring to council’s previously stated desire to improve safety on the Loudoun Street Mall. “I believe we need to do something, but I don’t think we need to close the street at this time.”
Eisenach said he will move forward with fleshing out plans for Option 3, which would bring retractable bollards to Boscawen Street’s intersections with Indian Alley and North Cameron Street, and remove the decorative brick columns at the mall’s intersection with Boscawen.
There is no time frame for council to make a final decision on the project, but the city has already applied for Virginia Department of Transportation revenue-sharing funds that, if approved, could be used to implement any of the three options on Boscawen.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Voted 7-2 to ask City Attorney Melisa G. Michelson to research council’s options for investigating Rouss City Hall’s personnel policies and practices from the beginning of 2017 onward. The vote came in response to members of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department accusing City Manager Eden Freeman of treating their department unfairly, coupled with Freeman’s handling of a recent situation regarding the unexplained three-day absence of department Chief William Garrett from his office. Mayor David Smith and Vice Mayor John Hill opposed the measure.
Heard comments from three citizens who encouraged the city to protect gun ownership rights. The statements were presented as part of an ongoing statewide initiative to make Virginia municipalities sanctuaries for the Second Amendment.
Unanimously agreed to forward a conditional-use permit request that would allow O’Reilly Auto Parts to build a store with a flat roof at 603 Cedar Creek Grade, located in one of Winchester’s corridor-enhancement districts. Council attached a caveat to the request, encouraging the developer to add a slight pitch to the roof before it casts a final vote.
Unanimously approved the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board’s Chief Elected Officials Consortium Agreement.
Unanimously approved an ordinance to appropriate $16.7 million from the fiscal year 2020 budget for previously approved projects and grant and bond proceeds.
Unanimously approved Winchester’s 2018 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report.
Unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between the Winchester Police Department and Winchester Public Schools that outlines the duties and responsibilities of school resource officers. The proposed agreement formalizes the school safety program that has been in place since 1998.
Received an update on the city’s need to amend its zoning ordinances to allow small-cell telecommunications facilities. The change would reflect a recent update to state code.
Unanimously agreed to forward a one-year extension of a partial tax exemption for Peyton Street Properties LLC regarding a property it is renovating at 6 W. Cecil St.
Unanimously agreed to forward an ordinance clarifying that property owners are required to pay water and sewer availability fees before the city issues a building permit.
Received an update on Winchester’s state legislative priorities for 2020. Topping the list is the city’s charter amendment request to reduce the Winchester School Board’s size from nine to seven members.
Unanimously approved the appointment of Gwen Borders-Walker to a four-year term on the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board, ending Nov. 25, 2022.
Met in executive session for 55 minutes to discuss board appointments and litigation with Afresh Church of Winchester. No action was taken following the closed-door session.
Attending Tuesday’s City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Evan Clark, Vice Mayor John Hill and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham, Bill Wiley, Judy McKiernan, Corey Sullivan and Les Veach.
