WINCHESTER — City Council understands why Shenandoah University needs to delay renovations of four baseball and softball fields in Jim Barnett Park, but it wants more information about the situation before agreeing to the postponement.
Some of that updated information was shared on Wednesday in an email to The Winchester Star.
In January, Shenandoah University (SU) and the city of Winchester entered into a 40-year, $4.5 million agreement that would allow the university to manage the park's Bridgeforth and Rotary fields as the home diamonds for SU's baseball and softball teams. In exchange, SU would perform major renovations to Bridgeforth and Rotary, and make additional improvements to the park's Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris fields so those two diamonds can become home turf for Handley High School's baseball and softball squads.
Originally, SU planned to start work on Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris this past spring, and Bridgeforth and Rotary this month.
On July 31, SU issued a statement explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted its capital improvements budget and delayed the ball field renovations.
Winchester Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Miller addressed City Council on Tuesday to discuss the delay. He said SU now plans to perform the Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris renovations by the end of the year so the fields will be ready for Handley's baseball and softball seasons in 2021. Work on Bridgeforth and Rotary will be performed at a later date, most likely next year.
"I'd feel more comfortable if we had definitive dates because this sounds like it could be delayed infinitely," Councilor Les Veach said.
In an email sent Wednesday afternoon to The Star, SU provided additional information about the delay. It said it hopes to start work on Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris as soon as next month so the fields will be ready for Handley this spring. Renovations to Rotary and Bridgeforth would follow, with a goal of being finished by December 2021.
"Despite the change in schedule, we remain committed to this project and its completion," according to the email from SU's media relations coordinator, Becky Layne, who also noted the revised project's cost has decreased to $3.9 million.
The email added that SU remains committed to funding a youth sports program for children from economically disadvantaged families in Winchester. According to city attorney Melisa G. Michelson, the university hopes to launch the program later this year.
At this time, the pact between SU and Winchester is one of good faith only. Shenandoah held off on signing a formal memorandum of agreement until it could put up a $625,000 bond guaranteeing completion of the ball field renovations. Michelsen said COVID-19 hit before that funding was in place, and SU still wants to wait until it has the bond money in hand before it formalizes its deal with the city.
"We are still discussing the bonding requirements in order to finalize this amended agreement, which we would have to bring back before council to revisit and approve once we get a more solidified proposal from SU," Michelson said.
"So as of right now, we have an agreement in person but we don't have anything legally obligating either party," Councilor John Willingham said.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting and work session, City Council:
- Unanimously approved the hiring of Daniel C. "Dan" Hoffman as Winchester's new city manager, effective Sept. 26. Hoffman, who currently serves as assistant city manager for Gainesville, Florida, will have a starting salary of $175,000 per year plus benefits. He succeeds Eden Freeman, who resigned on March 15 after five years of service, and interim City Manager Mary Beth Price, who has overseen city operations since March 16.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance to appropriate $2.35 million in federal CARES Act funding to offset the expenses Winchester has incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the second allocation of CARES money to the city. The first was for nearly $2.5 million in mid-May.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of Wyck Street as a public right-of-way, and 2.86 acres of property at 700 Fairmont Ave. for construction of a stormwater drainage pond. According to documents provided to council, Winchester would pay $329,250 to Winchester and Western Railroad, the current owner of the Fairmont Avenue parcel.
- Unanimously agreed to forward an ordinance to add a planned-unit development (PUD) designation to 9.65 acres of property zoned Low-Density Residential (LR) at 654 Fox Drive. The rezoning would clear the way for a planned expansion of the Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury retirement community.
- Unanimously agreed to forward a proposed 90-day extension of permits that allow restaurants to offer outdoor service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Heard a presentation from Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, about how the pandemic has negatively impacted tourism-related revenues in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance to move the city's Central Absentee Precinct from the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park to the Timbrook Annex at 107 N. East Lane.
- Held a discussion about temporary sidewalk repairs that are being made throughout the city. Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said approximately 36 miles of sidewalks have been addressed since January 2019, and work still needs to be performed on about 18 more miles of pavement. The repairs are designed to make uneven, broken sidewalks safer until the city can afford permanent replacements.
- Unanimously agreed to forward subdivision approval for Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, a Winchester-based nonprofit that wants to split a 0.41-acre portion of land at 405 West Lane into four parcels where single-family houses can be built for people who have difficulty affording mortgage payments.
- Unanimously agreed to forward an ordinance amendment that would allow telecommunications companies to install small cellular equipment in public rights-of-way.
- Unanimously agreed to forward a requested conditional-use permit (CUP) that would allow Kim Craig to operate a neighborhood convenience establishment in a small building at 1200 Valley Ave. that is zoned Limited High-Density Residential (HR-1).
- Unanimously agreed to forward a proposed ordinance that would vacate and convey a 2,057-square-foot portion of the Center Street right-of-way adjacent to 152 Fox Drive.
- Unanimously approved an easement allowing Shenandoah University to install a sign at the corner of South Pleasant Valley Road and Lowry Drive.
- Unanimously approved an easement allowing Verizon to install new telecommunications lines at City Yards.
- Unanimously approved an easement allowing Rappahannock Electric Cooperative to install a new power line at the city's sewer pump station on the north end of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Attending Tuesday night's City Council meeting and work session, which were held via videoconference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and members John Willingham, Judy McKiernan, Les Veach, Kim Herbstritt and Les Veach. Councilor Bill Wiley attended the business meeting but left prior to the start of the work session.
Since there is no actual agreement, maybe the city could use this delay to review what was made and make it better for the citizens of Winchester. While it wasn’t “bad”, it wasn’t “great” either. It’s time SU “gives back” a little more generously to the citizens of Winchester who have gone above and beyond by helping to save SU so long ago, along with some extra generous land deals.
Wonder what is getting cut on the original plan that called for a total of $4.5 million and now SU is stating that project has been reduced to $3.9 million?
"Bridgeforth and Rotary will receive approximately $4 million in upgrades to meet NCAA tournament standards, with renovated dugouts, better press boxes, artificial turf playing surfaces, batting cages, and new fencing, lights, seats and scoreboards."
"According to the terms of a 40-year deal announced in January between SU and the city, renovations to the Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris fields will cost approximately $600,000."
