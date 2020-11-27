WINCHESTER — Calling it an incomplete application, City Council has tabled a Chicago developer’s request to build housing at the site of the former Frederick County Middle School at 441 Linden Drive.
Council voted unanimously at its work session on Tuesday night to delay a rezoning request that would make it possible for Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) to build 160 age-restricted apartments for active adults and 143 to 146 townhouse and duplex units for individuals and families on the 22.7-acre property.
The decision was to table the matter for 30 days. However, City Council will only meet once next month, on Dec. 8, and that’s shy of the 30-day window. That means the HDP application will not be considered again until council’s work session on Jan. 12.
In October, the Winchester Planning Commission also tabled HDP’s request due to missing information regarding traffic impacts to local streets, parking availability, the amount of green space associated with the development and the number of children it would add to Winchester Public Schools.
Last week, after HDP addressed several of the commission’s questions, the panel voted 5-1 to forward the application to City Council with a recommendation of approval. However, there were still aspects of the proposed $62 million subdivision that needed to be finalized, particularly in regard to a private access road that would serve the age-restricted apartments and an entryway to the general-use townhouses and duplexes.
Building the access road to connect the apartments to Campus Boulevard on the neighboring Winchester Medical Center campus requires an easement from the hospital’s corporate parent, Valley Health. Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said Valley Health is not expected to make a decision on the easement until January.
The townhouse and duplex entryway at the corner of Linden Drive and Caroline Street would require an easement from Shenandoah University, which owns a portion of the property where the interchange would be built. Youmans told council that Shenandoah “is fairly certain at this point” that it will grant the easement, but a final decision has not yet been made.
It took Youmans 45 minutes to outline HDP’s multifaceted rezoning request at Tuesday night’s work session. The fact that it took so long to present an application that was still missing vital information was not received well by City Council.
“There’s a lot of things that should have been put in the packet a long time ago,” Mayor and council President David Smith told Youmans after suggesting it would have been better to present the proposal on a night when council had a lighter agenda.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Took no action on a proposed resolution that would allow Winchester to resume service disconnections for customers with past-due water and sewer bills. Public Services Director Perry Eisenach recommended putting off a decision because the city has filed for a federal CARES Act appropriation that could be used to pay off at least some of the utility accounts that went into arrears due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposed resolution may resurface at a future work session, Eisenach said.
Voted unanimously to approve a request from The Laurel Center to rezone a 0.81-acre portion of land it owns at 402 N. Cameron St. from Commercial Industrial (CM-1) to Central Business (B-1). In a related matter, council voted unanimously to forward a requested easement that would allow development of a portion of the property to encroach on city-owned land. The Laurel Center, a nonprofit organization that provides services and emergency housing to victims of domestic and sexual abuse, plans to convert a former train station at 402 N. Cameron into a cafe that would provide job training opportunities for clients.
Met in executive session for one hour to discuss appointing someone to fill the Ward 1 seat vacated earlier this month by Republican Councilor Bill Wiley following his election to the Virginia House of Delegates. Council voted unanimously during its open meeting to appoint Democrat Richard Bell to serve one year of Wiley’s unexpired four-year term. A special election will be held on Nov. 2, 2021, so citizens can decide who should fill the term’s final year, then a general election for a new four-year term will be held in November 2022.
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would expand the Winchester Police Department’s ability to enforce trespassing laws on private property.
Held a first reading of a proposed easement that would allow Shentel to install a dedicated telecommunications line for the city’s water-monitoring equipment at Rouss Springs, located behind the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
Held a discussion about how much council needs to be involved whenever there are changes to Winchester’s Comprehensive Employee Management System and Position Classification and Pay Plan. No action was taken.
Unanimously agreed to forward a series of routine updates to the city’s floodplain regulations.
Held a first reading of an ordinance authorizing additional appropriations to the city’s fiscal year 2021 budget.
Voted 7-1 to approve council’s meeting schedule for 2021. Councilor Evan Clark opposed the measure because the April 27 meeting will conflict with the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, scheduled for April 23-May 2 in and around Winchester.
Unanimously agreed to forward a conditional-use permit request that would allow Hemanti Shah to construct a single-family detached dwelling at 2645 Valley Ave., located in a Highway Commercial (B-2) zoning district with a Corridor Enhancement Overlay.
Voted unanimously to reclassify several job titles in the city’s Position Classification and Pay Plan.
Unanimously agreed to forward proposed amendments to the Winchester Zoning Ordinance regarding the acceptance of multifamily dwellings in the city’s Central Business zoning districts.
Voted unanimously to reappoint Don Packard to a four-year term on the Board of Architectural Review, expiring Nov. 23, 2024; William Armstrong to a five-year term on the Parking Authority, expiring Nov. 23, 2025; James Wilkins to a three-year term on the Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, expiring Nov. 23, 2023; Dennis McLoughlin to a six-year term on the Handley Board of Trustees, expiring Nov. 23, 2026; Addie Lingle and Jeff Buettner to four-year terms on the Economic Development Authority, expiring Nov. 23, 2024; Mary Zirkle to a two-year term on the Community Policy Management Team, expiring Nov. 23, 2022; and Christopher Molden to a five-year term on the Local Board of Building and Fire Code Appeals, expiring Nov. 23, 2025.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Winchester’s War Memorial Building were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and members John Willingham, Judy McKiernan, Les Veach, Kim Herbstritt and Corey Sullivan.
