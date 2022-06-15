WINCHESTER — After 20 years, the end is in sight.
City Council on Tuesday voted 8-0 to approve the route for the final section of the Green Circle Trail, a paved pathway for pedestrians, joggers and bikers that was initially cleared for construction in 2001.
When complete, the trail will be a little more than 6 miles long and encircle the heart of the city, passing by or through several places of interest including the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, singer Patsy Cline's former home, the Abrams Creek Wetlands Preserve and Jim Barnett Park.
The first three phases of the Green Circle Trail have already been built; all that remains is the final 1.5-mile section along Jubal Early Drive between The Lofts at Jubal Square apartments and the intersection of Millwood Avenue, Jubal Early Drive and Apple Blossom Drive.
"This last section is the most complicated," Councilor Richard Bell said on Tuesday, with the primary challenge being the number of easements required from property owners whose land would accommodate the trail's final stretch.
Council was presented with three potential routes on Tuesday. The first would cost $5.5 million to $6 million and follow the north side of Jubal Early Drive, the second would cost $5 million to $5.5 million and follow Jubal Early's south side, and the third would cost $6.5 million to $7 million and divert from Jubal Early Drive to instead follow Abrams Creek.
Even though the third option was the most expensive, council unanimously selected it because none of the affected property owners along that route have objected to having the trail cut through their land. Also, Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said the third option will be much more scenic and was preferred by the majority of city residents who shared their opinions about the project.
"We think because of that, it's worth the additional cost," Eisenach told council.
He said Winchester already has $5.4 million on hand to complete the Green Circle Trail, including $4.2 million allocated by the Virginia Department of Transportation and $1.2 million that was previously set aside by City Council. The remaining $1.1 million to $1.6 million needed to complete the trail will have to be appropriated by council in fiscal year 2024.
Now that council has selected the route, Eisenach said design work will begin this month, the city will start procuring property easements in October and construction bids will be solicited in November 2023. If all goes according to plan, the final portion of the Green Circle Trail will start being built in April 2024.
In other business at Tuesday's meeting and work session, City Council:
- Voted 7-1 to forward a proposal that would create a stormwater utility and generate a new bill for city residents and businesses in order to raise money for stormwater drainage improvements throughout the city. If approved by council, the Winchester Public Works Department would flesh out the parameters of the utility, including the billing rates, and present that information to council in January. If council sets a rate at that time, billing could begin as soon as July 2023. Councilor Les Veach opposed the measure because he said he does not want to create a new bill for city taxpayers. Additional information about the proposed stormwater utility is available at https://bit.ly/3MPh4nX.
- Voted 8-0 to adopt a resolution that will reorganize Winchester’s Development Services Department to include an Office of Housing and Neighborhood Development. The new office will be tasked with drafting a policy within nine months that lays out the potential of increasing the number of affordable dwellings in the city.
- Voted 8-0 to approve a resolution authorizing Clarke County to continue using the Opequon Water Reclamation Facility for another five years at a rate of $2,664.81 per month. Winchester operates the wastewater treatment plant on behalf of the Frederick-Winchester Service Authority.
- Voted 8-0 to approve resolutions that accept a total of $1,533,902 in allocations from the Federal Transit Administration and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. The money will be used to help fund the fiscal year 2023 operations of the Winchester Transit public transportation system.
- Voted 8-0 to approve administrative updates to Winchester's Comprehensive Employee Management System, which details policies and pay plans for city staff.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Richard Bell and Evan Clark. Councilor Corey Sullivan was absent.
