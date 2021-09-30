WINCHESTER — It has been three years since city officials first started drafting regulations to oversee the operation of short-term rentals in Winchester.
On Tuesday, countless hours of behind-the-scenes staff work culminated with a complete set of rules being presented to City Council for adoption.
Council's response? The rules still aren't ready.
The main sticking point with the proposed regulations is where short-term rentals should be allowed. The rules drafted by city staff would limit them to single-family homes and townhouses in downtown's Central Business (B-1) and Residential Business (RB-1) zoning districts — no exceptions. Based on Winchester's current housing stock, interim Zoning Administrator Patrick Elwell said an estimated 78 homes in those districts would be eligible to open a short-term rental without having to seek the city's permission.
Some councilors balked at that restriction and said the regulations should give council the option of continuing to allow short-term rentals throughout the city with the issuance of conditional-use permits (CUP).
"I think that the CUP process is the way to go with these," Councilor Corey Sullivan said. "I really do not agree with having these in specific zoning areas. I think that creates a situation where you're saying one part of town gets the Airbnb pie and nobody else gets a slice."
A short-term rental, as defined by the city, is "a room or space that is suitable or intended for occupancy for dwelling, sleeping or lodging purposes for a period of 30 or fewer consecutive days, in exchange for a charge for the occupancy." These private rentals, which are primarily advertised using online services including Airbnb and VRBO, have become a popular alternative to hotels and motels.
Dozens of short-term rentals are currently operating throughout Winchester. Some owners skipped the city's approval process and are operating without permission, but most short-term rentals have been vetted by City Council through the CUP application and review process. Issuing a CUP allows council to determine if a private property is suited for a short-term rental and, if so, impose special conditions to ensure there is adequate parking for guests and that the rental does not create undue hardships or annoyances for neighbors.
Mayor David Smith said he wants to get away from the CUP process because it potentially sets up the city for a lawsuit from someone who believes his or her application was unfairly denied.
"I would suggest we at least get something on the books and start working through it," Smith said on Tuesday.
When he called for a motion, though, Sullivan suggested the proposed regulations be denied. City Manager Dan Hoffman interjected and instead requested that council delay action on the matter rather than kill it so city staff could have more time to incorporate councilors' concerns into the draft rules.
"I am very concerned over continuing a citywide CUP process for much longer. It does open us up to a significant amount of liability," Hoffman said. "We can live with a CUP process in specific limited areas ... but a CUP process for all 10,000 units in the city is just not sustainable for us."
Council voted 8-0 to table the proposed short-term rental regulations so they can be further discussed in the future, but no timeline for resuming discussions was set.
Smith expressed frustration over council's inability to make a final decision.
"We've been discussing short-term rentals for months," he said. "I think we have more information than we need."
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Voted 8-0 to issue a CUP allowing Recordo and Crystal Ford to operate a short-term rental in their home at 414 N. Pleasant Valley Road, in a Medium Density Residential (MR) district. A condition of the CUP requires the Fords to either install a driveway where guests can park or secure a parking arrangement with a nearby church or other facility that has a parking lot.
- Voted 8-0 to approve a CUP allowing Long Term Care Properties LLC to construct an 80,000-square-foot nursing home, Hampton Manor of Winchester, on 7.7 acres of property zoned Highway Commercial (B-2) with a Corridor Enhancement District overlay at 940 Cedar Creek Grade.
- Voted 8-0 to approve the purchase of a building at 401 N. Cameron St. from owner John Willingham for $4,923,451.28. The property is currently leased by the city and houses the Winchester Department of Social Services.
- Voted 8-0 to convey by quitclaim deed a 5,794-square-foot parcel of city-owned land on East Fairfax Lane to Lynx Ventures Inc. of Richmond, which plans to build a mixed-use residential and commercial complex called Cameron Square at the site.
- Voted 8-0 to approve an ordinance and resolution authorizing the sale of $14 million in general obligation bonds to fund various improvement projects throughout the city.
- Voted 8-0 to approve an ordinance that imposes additional taxes on properties that have been declared blighted or derelict.
- Voted 8-0 to rezone 0.68 acre of land at 2502, 2506 and 2510 Hockman Drive from B-2 to MR to encourage the construction of single-family homes at the site rather than commercial buildings.
- Voted 8-0 to approve updates to Winchester's transient lodging tax ordinance.
- Voted 8-0 to approve an amendment that differentiates the city's short-term rental tax from its transient lodging tax.
- Voted 8-0 to adopt an updated 2021-2026 Strategic Plan for the city of Winchester.
- Appointed council members Evan Clark and Judy McKiernan to work with Hoffman to monitor the effectiveness of council's committees.
- Met in executive session for 21 minutes to conduct council's annual performance review of the city manager. No action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Evan Clark, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead, Richard Bell and Judy McKiernan. Councilor Les Veach was absent.
