WINCHESTER — Who will be Winchester’s next City Council member?
The answer to that question is expected to arrive on Tuesday night following a special executive session where council’s eight current members will interview finalists for an appointment to fill the Ward 1 seat vacated by Republican Bill Wiley following his Nov. 3 election to the Virginia House of Delegates.
Since prospective council appointments are discussed behind closed doors, the city has not said how many people expressed interest in filling the Ward 1 seat. Three candidates alerted The Winchester Star about their intent to seek the appointment, and Republican Councilor Les Veach — the city’s other Ward 1 representative — said he is aware of two others who are pursuing the position.
The five people whose names have been mentioned in regard to the appointment are Richard Bell, Kevin McKannan, Andy Gail, Brandon Pifer and Jorge Gonzalez.
City Manager Dan Hoffman said in an email to Gonzalez that “significant interest” has been shown from Ward 1 residents interested in filling the seat.
According to Hoffman’s email, City Council members determined over the weekend which candidates would be interviewed for the post during a special executive session scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday in the War Memorial Building.
“The council will then vote publicly during the regular meeting immediately following the interviews,” Hoffman wrote. “Currently, it is intended that the person selected to fill the vacancy will be sworn in the next day (Wednesday the 25th).”
There is speculation that the leading contender for the Ward 1 seat is Bell, a Democrat who lost to three-term incumbent Veach in the Nov. 3 election. Bell has not publicly said whether he wants the appointment.
Bell’s name came to the forefront after this month’s general election solidified Democrats’ control of the nine-member City Council. Heading into Nov. 3, Democrats held a 5-4 majority on the panel. Two incumbent Republicans — Veach and Ward 3 representative Corey Sullivan — were re-elected, but the GOP lost two other seats due to Wiley’s election to the House of Delegates and three-term incumbent John Willingham’s loss to Democratic challenger Phil Milstead.
Tuesday night’s appointment will be decided by council’s current membership — five Democrats and three Republicans. Wiley, who had two years remaining in his four-year term, formally resigned his City Council seat on Nov. 18.
The new Ward 1 councilor will hold the seat for about a year until a special election can be held in November 2021 for the final year of Wiley’s term. In November 2022, the seat will be back on the ballot for a full four-year term.
