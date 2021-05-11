WINCHESTER — City Council tonight is expected to vote on a series of ordinance changes that were introduced due to concerns that current policies could infringe on citizens’ freedom of speech.
Council is also expected to consider a separate ordinance update that aims to lower the noise levels on the Loudoun Street Mall without stifling an individual’s right of expression.
All of the proposals were recommended for approval on April 21 by council’s Public Health and Safety Committee.
The first batch of ordinance amendments would repeal a series of regulations passed by City Council as recent as 2019 to curtail roadside panhandling. City Manager Dan Hoffman has said the following laws would most likely not be upheld if challenged in court because each contains components that could potentially infringe on an individual’s First Amendment rights:
Section 14-115 — Interference with Traffic Prohibited
Section 16-6.2 — Begging/Panhandling
Section 16-10 — Public Profanity and Drunkeness
Section 16-30 — Loitering Prohibited
Section 16-31 — Loitering in a Public Place with Intent to Engage in Unlawful Drug Transaction
Section 24-1 — Solicitation of Alms
Hoffman has said the city will be looking for other ways to address homelessness in Winchester, but the focus moving forward will be more on how services offered to the local homeless population by the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP), Winchester Rescue Mission, the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) program and other community organizations can be streamlined and better coordinated.
The second ordinance amendment would clarify the rules regarding the city’s curfew for juveniles. If approved, the curfew for anyone under the age of 17 would remain the same — 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, midnight through 5 a.m. Saturday and Sunday — but the enabling legislation, Section 16-5, would be updated to specify that minors can be out after hours if they are involved in an activity protected by the First Amendment, such as a religious observance or a civil protest.
The final regulations to be addressed aim to reduce the amount of amplification used by performers and speakers on the Loudoun Street Mall. Hoffman has said any changes to sections 17-3, 17-6, 17-7, 17-9 and 17-10 of the city’s current noise ordinance need to be worded carefully so as not to infringe on presenters’ freedom of speech.
Winchester currently has no specific regulations regarding the use of electronic speakers and megaphones during daytime hours on the walking mall. That’s because the problem is a fairly new one, brought to light by downtown business owners who say musicians and speakers on the mall have recently started using amplification so that people can hear them more easily. Some of those businesses have complained to City Council, saying the louder volumes have driven away customers and hurt revenues.
Hoffman’s proposed solution is to require a permit of anyone who wants to use amplification in Old Town. If approved, the permits would set a maximum volume level for amplified presentations and dictate the days and times that amplification would be allowed. The cost of the permits has not been determined.
City Council is expected to vote on all of the proposed ordinance updates when it meets at 6 p.m. today in Rouss City Hall. Meetings can also be streamed live online at winchesterva.civicweb.net.
Panhandling should NOT be allowed. These people hold up traffic; could cause an accident and if they are well enough to stand in the street and beg, then they are well enough to work like the rest of us.
