WINCHESTER — City Council has agreed to give Winchester residents a guaranteed period of time to apply for interim council appointments.
That decision was made on Tuesday, three months after the panel was criticized for the way in which council’s newest member, Richard Bell, was selected to fill the unexpired Ward 1 term of Bill Wiley, who resigned his seat on Nov. 18 after winning a special election to represent the 29th District in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Critics said council rushed the appointment process because the panel’s Democratic majority had privately decided beforehand to select Bell — a Democrat who unsuccessfully attempted to unseat Ward 1 Republican Les Veach in the Nov. 3 general election — to complete the final year of Wiley’s term.
Following Wiley’s resignation from council, the city formally advertised the Ward 1 vacancy on the morning of Friday, Nov. 20, and gave prospective candidates until 5 p.m. that day to submit their resumes. After meeting with Bell and at least two other hopefuls during a one-hour, closed-door interview session on Tuesday, Nov. 24, Bell was unanimously selected by council for the interim appointment.
According to City Code, council could have taken up to 30 days to advertise the vacancy, accept applications, interview candidates and vote on an appointment. Bell was appointed to the post just four days after the vacancy was advertised.
In response to public criticism regarding the appointment process for the Ward 1 seat, City Council’s Boards and Commissions Committee met on Feb. 8 to review the manner in which council vacancies are filled until a special or general election can be held.
Paula Nofsinger, human resources director at Rouss City Hall, proposed that all future council vacancies be publicly advertised for at least five days before candidates are vetted and selected for interviews. The committee agreed to forward her recommendation to the full council.
“I think there needs to be a clear, defined process for this,” council Vice President Kim Herbstritt, a Democrat, said on Tuesday.
While a 30-day appointment process is already specified in City Code, the ordinance doesn’t set parameters for how long a vacancy should be advertised or how long candidates should be given to apply before the incumbent councilors start interviewing people for the seat.
Councilor Corey Sullivan, a Republican, said rules regarding the appointment process should also require council to advertise vacancies within five days of a seat becoming available “so that kind of starts the clock on accepting the applications.”
The advertisement and application submission periods would coincide, giving council at least another 25 days to interview candidates and make an appointment while remaining within the mandated 30-day window.
“You want to have time for interviews, deliberations,” City Manager Dan Hoffman said. “That’s something that we obviously condensed last time.”
Following council’s discussion, Nofsinger was given the go-ahead to formalize the new appointment policy, meaning that all future vacancies on the panel are guaranteed to be advertised for a minimum of five days before any applicants are selected for interviews.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Unanimously approved an ordinance amendment that updates available density bonuses for multi-family residential construction in the Central Business (B-1) zoning district.
Unanimously approved an ordinance clarifying that Winchester School Board terms set to expire during the course of 2022 will be extended to Dec. 31 of that year. The extension was necessary to ensure all board seats remain filled during an ongoing, multi-year process that is transitioning the panel to one where all members are elected by the public rather than being appointed by council.
Unanimously agreed to forward a proposed ordinance amendment that specifies when taxes should stop being assessed on buildings that are destroyed or damaged by circumstances beyond owners’ control.
Unanimously approved the appointments of Keith Buzby and Mary Virginia Thur to four-year terms on the Handley Library Board, expiring Feb. 22, 2025.
Unanimously approved the reappointment of John Hill to a four-year term on the Juvenile Detention Commission, expiring Feb. 22, 2025.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session, which were held via videoconference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Richard Bell and Phillip Milstead.
