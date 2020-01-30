WINCHESTER — City Council has agreed to cover the higher-than-anticipated cost to create the new Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center, which could signal a change in how upcoming renovations to the former Douglas Community Learning Center are funded.
The innovation center, which will be housed in the former John Kerr Elementary School at 536 Jefferson St., will include three academies focusing on health professions, information technology and professional skills. Each academy will be connected to a work-based learning program to connect students to regional businesses paying high-wage jobs in targeted sectors.
Winchester Public Schools already has $15 million to cover the renovation and improvement costs — $13.3 million from general obligation bonds issued by City Council, and the remainder from private donations and fundraisers — but design changes and price fluctuations have caused the project’s budget to climb to $17.3 million.
Even with the added costs, Vice Mayor John Hill said, “I see the program being a good value for the city.”
Council voted 8-0-1 to forward approval of an additional $1.5 million appropriation to the school system, and is expected to formally allocate the money sometime next month.
The lone abstention from Tuesday’s vote was Councilor Bill Wiley, whose employer, Howard Shockey and Sons Inc. of Winchester, is a contractor for the innovation center project.
Councilor Judy McKiernan surprised some onlookers by participating in Tuesday’s discussion and vote. Even though she and her husband, Mike McKiernan, are employees of Winchester Public Schools, she read a statement provided by City Attorney Melisa G. Michelsen that said her involvement would not constitute a conflict of interest.
Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukulem and Winchester School Board Chairwoman Alyson Pate were in attendance as McKiernan voted in favor of forwarding the additional $1.5 million appropriation.
Councilor John Willingham said the money could temporarily be pulled from bond proceeds designated for the $8.4 million conversion of the former Douglas Community Learning Center at 598 N. Kent St. to the new Central Administrative Office for the school system.
Willingham stressed that such a move would not impede or delay the long-awaited Douglas renovations.
“We are not doing one project at the detriment of the other,” he said.
At the same time, Willingham said he would be reluctant to issue an additional $1.5 million in general obligation bonds for the Douglas project. He encouraged the school system to investigate other ways to bridge the funding gap, such as using historic tax credits or proceeds from the forthcoming sale of the current Central Administrative Office at 12 N. Washington St.
Ed Smith, the school system’s director of operations, has said the 93-year-old Douglas Community Learning Center could qualify for up to $1.2 million in state historic tax credits, but it would cost approximately $982,000 to bring the project’s design in line with Virginia Department of Historic Resources standards. The School Board is expected to vote next month on whether to pursue the tax credits.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Met in a special executive session for 55 minutes to discuss finding a replacement for City Manager Eden Freeman, who has resigned effective March 16 to become deputy city manager of Greenville, South Carolina. Following the closed-door meeting, council voted unanimously to seek proposals from executive job search services interested in leading the hunt for Freeman’s successor.
Unanimously agreed to keep the city’s 2020 personal property tax rate at the same amount, which is $4.80 per each $100 of a vehicle’s assessed value.
Voted 8-0-1 to approve a conditional-use permit allowing the Winchester Baseball youth league to open a clubhouse with a batting cage inside the Blue and Gray Mall at 2640 Valley Ave. Councilor John Willingham abstained due to a potential conflict of interest.
Heard renewed requests from three citizens who want council to investigate Freeman’s oversight of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department. Calls for an investigation began in November after Fire and Rescue Chief William Garrett was out of the office for several days. His absence was never fully explained, and Garrett’s supporters contend he was suspended by Freeman for speaking against proposed changes to the city’s employee benefits package. Freeman has denied suspending Garrett, and council has not said whether it will conduct an investigation.
Listened for more than 90 minutes as representatives from four local nonprofits — Winchester Little Theatre, the Retired Clergy Housing Corporation of the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church, Shenandoah Valley Community Residences Inc. and AIDS Response Effort Inc. — spoke in favor of granting real estate tax exemptions to properties owned by their organizations.
Voted 6-3 to forward a recommendation of denial for the Retired Clergy Housing Corporation of the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church’s request to make property it owns at 2716 Saratoga Drive exempt from real estate taxes. Based on the city’s current 93-cent real estate tax rate, the property’s annual tax bill is $2,590.98. Councilors Hill, McKiernan and Kim Herbstritt opposed the recommendation of denial.
Voted 5-4 to forward a recommendation of denial for Shenandoah Valley Community Residences Inc.’s request to make property it owns at 3050 Saratoga Drive exempt from real estate taxes. Based on the city’s current real estate tax rate, the property’s annual tax bill is $3,441.93. However, the parcel has not previously generated real estate taxes because its former owner was granted a tax exemption to operate a group home for people with intellectual difficulties. Shenandoah Valley Community Residences has taken over operations of the group home, but the tax exemption did not transfer with the nonprofit’s purchase of the property last year. Councilors Hill, McKiernan, Herbstritt and Evan Clark opposed the recommendation of denial.
Voted 5-4 to forward a recommendation of denial for Winchester Little Theatre’s request to make property it owns at 17 Clark St. exempt from real estate taxes. Based on the city’s current real estate tax rate, the property’s annual tax bill is $1,157.85. Councilors Hill, McKiernan, Herbstritt and Clark opposed the recommendation of denial.
Voted 5-4 to forward a recommendation of denial for AIDS Response Effort Inc.’s request to make property it owns at 124 W. Piccadilly St. exempt from real estate taxes. Based on the city’s current real estate tax rate, the property’s annual tax bill is $5,761.35. Councilors Hill, McKiernan, Herbstritt and Clark opposed the recommendation of denial.
Unanimously agreed to forward a resolution to officially name the neighborhood park at the corner of South Kent and East Cecil streets the Ruth Jackson Memorial Park. Jackson was the original owner of Ruth’s Tea Room, which operated at that location from 1925 to 2005.
Unanimously agreed to forward a proposed resolution asking Virginia’s governor and General Assembly to reconsider wastewater treatment regulations that could require Winchester to spend millions of dollars on treatment plant upgrades.
Unanimously agreed to forward a proposed ordinance to vacate and convey 1,607 square feet of city-owned property at 520 Meadow Branch Ave. to an adjoining property owner, in exchange for the applicant paying the city for the land’s currently assessed value.
Held a first reading of a series of proposed amendments to city zoning ordinances regarding small-cell telecommunications facilities. The amendments are required by the state.
Unanimously agreed to forward a proposed amendment to City Code that would allow Winchester to use first-class mail, rather than certified letters, when notifying people to remove excess trash and garbage from their properties.
Unanimously agreed to reappoint Winchester Police Chief John Piper to a four-year term on the Regional Jail Authority, expiring Jan. 27, 2024.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, work session and special executive session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and members Kim Herbstritt, Corey Sullivan, John Willingham, Les Veach, Bill Wiley and Judy McKiernan.
(1) comment
Curious, the City has all sorts of money to spend on new projects but refuses to repair the damage caused to my neighbor's property by the Public Works Department.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.