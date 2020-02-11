WINCHESTER — City Council member John A. Willingham is seeking to get his public intoxication arrest expunged.
“I’m human like everyone else,” Willingham said on Monday about the arrest. “I want go get on my life, which is why I’m going through with the expungement.”
Willingham was stumbling drunk and unable to stay on the sidewalk when he was arrested as he walked down Indian Alley between East Piccadilly and North Loudoun streets on Nov. 16, according to a criminal complaint written by police Officer Nicholas P. Handl. He said Willingham’s speech was “slurred and incoherent,” his eyes were glassy and he smelled of alcohol.
“John was unable to stand while I was talking to him and sat on the ground,” Handl wrote. “I placed John under arrest for being drunk in public.”
Willingham’s case was dismissed in Winchester General District Court on Dec. 6. Because the case was dismissed, the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office was not involved in the case, according to Heather Hovermale, deputy commonwealth’s attorney.
While not disputing the police account, Willingham’s attorney William A. “Beau” Bassler noted on Monday that Willingham has no prior record and was cooperative with police. In those circumstances, Bassler said it’s typical for public intoxication charges to be dismissed without the defendant pleading guilty or paying a fine. Bassler and Williingham said no favoritism was shown to Willingham because he’s a councilman.
“There’s no question the police were doing a good job, but there’s at the scene and there’s in court. And in court, it has to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and that’s not always the case,” Bassler said. “This system is not totally unforgiving. It’s not run by robots or computers. There’s a certain amount of empathy and compassion.”
The 52-year-old Willingham, of the 900 block of Meadow Court, represents the Fourth Ward. The Republican took office in 2009 and served as council president from 2013-17. His term expires in December.
Bassler said expungements typically take a few months. The expungement petition was filed on Wednesday in Winchester Circuit Court. “The continued existence and possible dissemination of the information related to the aforesaid arrest of the petitioner, John Alvin Willingham, has caused circumstances that constitute a manifest injustice to the petitioner,” Bassler wrote.
That shirt in his mugshot...perfection.
