BERRYVILLE — As crime increases in Berryville, at least one local official believes it’s time for the police department to have more officers on patrol.
In a report prepared for Berryville Town Council, Police Chief Neal White wrote that the department saw a 14% increase in calls for assistance in 2019 from the previous year.
Arrests increased by 17% from 2018, he wrote, “with arrests for drug offenses spurring a majority of the increase.”
The police department’s year-end report is being compiled, White said. The report will analyze crime statistics in detail.
However, the monthly report that White prepared for the council’s agenda packet shows that officers made 106 criminal arrests in 2019.
“Miscellaneous criminal arrests” was the largest category at 37. Other arrests included 15 for possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia, 10 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, nine for being drunk in public, nine for failing to pay parking tickets, eight for assault and battery, five for capias, five for underage possession of alcohol, two for fraud, two for vandalism, one for petty larceny, one for violating a protective order, one for resisting arrest and one for trespassing, the report shows.
There were no arrests last year for major offenses such as abduction, arson, automobile theft, breaking and entering, homicide or robbery.
Police officers responded to a total of 2,286 complaints and calls for assistance in 2019. They included 194 alarms sounding, 149 reports of suspicious activities, 142 animal complaints, 132 personal welfare checks, 95 requests to help fire/emergency medical services crews, 84 personal mental health crises, 68 civil complaints, 65 noise complaints, 42 reports of harassment or intimidation, 41 larcenies, 33 reports of fraud, 31 general disturbances, 29 requests for help from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, 29 vandalisms, 29 problems with juveniles, 28 hang-up calls to the 911 center, 23 domestic disturbances, 11 assaults, nine public service calls, eight drunk in public incidents, seven trespassing incidents, six burglaries, one robbery and one vehicle theft. There also were 1,029 calls labeled as miscellaneous.
The statistics were not discussed in detail during the council meeting.
Statistics for all 12 months of 2019 were not provided.
The report shows, though, that there were 11 arrests in both November and December while the number of answered complaints and calls increased from 169 to 198 in December.
White did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.
The police department has 10 employees, nine of whom — including White — are sworn officers.
During a recent council meeting, Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald said she believes it’s time for the department to have at least one more officer.
Census figures show that Berryville’s population grew from 2,963 in the year 2000 to 4,185 as of the year 2010. Another Census will be conducted this year.
“The more we grow, the more police we need,” McDonald said.
Berryville is a small town, but if anyone believes it doesn’t have crime, “you’re living a pipe dream,” she said.
On Jan. 27, the council’s Public Safety Committee will discuss whether more police are needed.
