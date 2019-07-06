WINCHESTER — At a recent session of the Winchester/Frederick/Clarke Batterers Intervention Program, program director Randa Kennedy sat with three men in the sanctuary of the Hope Again Care Center.
One man discussed dealing with mood swings his wife is experiencing. Another, in a rapid-fire delivery, discussed how his obsessive compulsive disorder for cleanliness causes tension with his girlfriend. “I know her triggers and I try not to touch them,” he said.
Kennedy recommended commonsense strategies like leaving a room or home to cool off when an argument occurs. She spoke of the importance of the Golden Rule and setting a good example their children. Kennedy acknowledged that the source of the tension may not be their fault, but they cannot resort to violence.
“If it happens once, it’s likely to happen again, but the purpose of you being here is so it doesn’t happen again,” she said. “Just because you’re here doesn’t mean you’re bad.”
Domestic violence, also referred to as intimate partner violence, is a pervasive problem that destroys families, clogs courts, overcrowds jails and sometimes has deadly consequences. Some 10 million people are abused by their intimate partners annually, and one in every three female murder victims and one in every 20 male murder victims are killed by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
As with the rest of the nation, hardly a day goes by locally that a person, usually a man, isn’t charged with domestic violence. It often involves choking, punching and kicking, and occasionally gunplay.
While still a source of shame for many victims, domestic violence is no longer swept under the rug by society. More money has been allocated for programs and shelters for victims, and abusers face stiffer sentences and protective orders. Intervention programs were created in the 1980s across the nation to change behavior.
The area intervention program covers Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties plus Harrisonburg and Winchester. The program began in 1992. In Winchester, Frederick and Clarke, it started in 2004.
From 2004 through 2017, 299 men and women from Winchester, Frederick and Clarke have participated, according to Judith Weaver, the licensed professional counselor who oversees the area program. The dropout rate for the local program was unavailable, but between 2014-18, the overall annual dropout rate was about 20 percent.
While courts refer defendants charged for the first time with domestic violence to the program, it is a privately-run program independent of the courts. As part of deferred dispositions, defendants plead guilty, but if they complete the program and don’t re-offend for two years, the charge is dropped.
Separate classes are held for men and women. Kennedy began running group sessions of the 25-week program in 2010 and became director in 2018. The weekly sessions usually last an hour to 90 minutes and typically have three to seven participants. They pay a $25 fee per session.
Annual recidivism rates of graduates aren’t tracked by the program or by prosecutors in Winchester, Frederick and Clarke, and some domestic violence victim advocates around the nation have questioned the effectiveness of batterer’s intervention. However, proponents point to local and national studies that show a lower recidivism rate for participants.
Weaver said a 2011 study done by a James Mason University intern that included 28 male participants from Winchester, Frederick and Clarke and a control group of 13 local men who didn’t participate, showed the program has an impact. The recidivism rate for participants was about 18% compared to nearly 31% for the control group.
Tara Nicole Richards, a University of Nebraska-Omaha School of Criminology assistant professor, evaluated intervention programs in Maryland in 2015-17 while she was at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The UMBC study she co-authored looked at 1,916 graduates from eight Maryland intervention programs and a control group of 400 abusers who didn’t participate.
While recidivism between program graduates and the control group was statistically insignificant, graduates had “significantly lower” recidivism rates than program dropouts. Graduates were charged with half as many overall crimes — 0.69% compared to 1.20% — as dropouts and less than half — 0.69% versus 1.56 % of program no-shows. Graduates also had almost half as many domestic violence charges as no-shows — 0.26 % compared to 0.47 % — and fewer violent charges than dropouts and no-shows — 0.28% versus 0.70%.
“Continued efforts to increase participant motivation and engagement into Abuser Intervention Program services through supportive counseling strategies and effective case monitoring are needed to increase program completion and reduce dropouts,” the report said.
Nicole Spicer, a Winchester assistant commonwealth’s attorney who handles domestic violence cases, wrote in an email that she has referred defendants to the program since its inception. She said it gives abusers tools to cope with stress rather than lashing out.
“The couples that we see in domestic violence cases often wish to stay together and rebuild their loving relationship,” Spicer said. “The Batterers Intervention Program is one tool to make that happen and preserve the family unit.”
Anne Williams, Clarke County commonwealth’s attorney, wrote in an email that the effectiveness of intervention, like most rehabilitative programs, primarily depends on participants genuinely wanting to change.
“For some, it might really hit home and inspire authentic change. It may not for others,” Williams said. “However, it’s rare that I see a progress note from [Batterers Intervention Programs] that says that a participant isn’t engaged and benefiting in some way from the program.”
The local program focuses on anger management and improving communication and interpersonal skills. Kennedy said most participants are initially angry about having to attend the sessions. She tries to get them to overcome their anger and be open-minded.
Kennedy acknowledged some victim advocates believe batterer’s intervention doesn’t work and she knows she can’t reach everybody. She said she tries to build trust in participants and lets them know they can contact her in a crisis.
“I just let them know somebody cares,” she said. “Sometimes they don’t think anybody cares about them, even though they’ve been given this opportunity.”
The 65-year-old Kennedy said her time as a magistrate for area courts from 1996 to 2007, and the 10 years she spent volunteering with Response, a group that runs a women’s shelter in Shenandoah County, has given her perspective on the dynamics of the relationship between abusers and the abused.
She said there are no easy answers or quick fixes and the problem is intractable. “I don’t want to sound like I have a lot of power, because I don’t, but I do try to influence and educate,” Kennedy said.
Most program participants are first-time offenders. Kennedy said she’s only had two offenders who had previously taken the program be assigned to it again and both dropped out. She occasionally gets graduates who voluntarily attend sessions to vent their frustrations and get moral support.
Kennedy, who previously was a child protective services worker and ran an alternative education program for juvenile delinquents, said most participants witnessed domestic violence as a child or were abused themselves.
“Boys witness what daddy does to mama or a boyfriend or whoever and they don’t know any other way. [They think] that’s how you treat a woman,” she said. “Little girls see their mothers abused and say, ‘Well, my mom put up with this so I can put up with it. That’s what I’m supposed to do.’”
Like many defendants in the program, James, who asked that his last name not be used, said his arrest on an assault and battery charge involving the mother of his children was alcohol-fueled. He said he never hit her, but pulled out a clasp from her hair during an argument, leading to the arrest.
James, who has been attending classes since December, said he’s stopped drinking, which exacerbated his temper. He said the classes are comprehensive, including covering the perspectives of abusers and victims. James said the group setting allows him to vent and listen to the problems his classmates are experiencing. He said the main thing he’s learned is to deescalate tension by retreating from a fight.
“Your bound to tick each other off once in a while when you spend days on end together and have kids together. Just having a time out is definitely important, even if one person doesn’t want it,” he said. “You’ve just got to walk away or drive away. Whatever it takes.”
Joseph, who also asked that his last name not be used, said he’s learned to walk away or sit on his hands, if leaving isn’t possible. Joseph graduated from the program last year, but voluntarily goes to sessions when he can fit it into his schedule.
He said alcohol and drugs contributed to his problems and led to a fight with his girlfriend and an assault and battery arrest. Joseph, who has been sober since April of last year, said jail time made him want to get clean and change his abusive behavior. He started taking classes before he was mandated to.
Joseph said he prefers the intervention sessions to Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous programs. He said the he can relate better to the men in the intervention classes than those in AA or NA. He said Kennedy has been very supportive.
Joseph said he doesn’t ask his partner to read the material Kennedy hands out at meetings, but leaves it where she can find it, knowing she’ll eventually read it. He said she understands that when he walks away when he starts to get angry, it’s not a sign of disrespect, but a tool to cool off. Joseph said communication is key to a relationship, but it can only occur when both partners are calm.
“You have demons and they have demons,” he said. “They have their issues and you have your issues and the only way you’re going to deal with that is to communicate.”
Joseph, who said he’s started his own business since getting clean, credits intervention with keeping him out of trouble.
“I don’t know where I’d be without it. Before a problem gets to the point where there’s potential for violence, seek out the help first,” he said. “Because no life is worth damaging.”
