WINCHESTER — Four mental health counselors, each with his or her own specialty, recently united in the Creekside Village office and business park to serve an array of patients from a single location.
The four counselors sharing space at 149-B Creekside Lane in Winchester are:
- Jane Brajkovich of Heart Centered Therapy
- Juliette McWilliams of Harmonious Parts Counseling
- Tracy A. Knight of Blossom Counseling and Wellness LLC
- Todd Brajkovich of Transformative Touch
"I never wanted to be a lone therapist in private practice because it's not fun, it's lonely," said Jane Brajkovich, who came up with the idea of bringing all four practices to a single location. "This creates a nice support system for us."
McWilliams, Knight and the Brajkoviches held an open house Thursday evening to showcase their new offices and explain their individual approaches to improving psychological well-being.
Jane Brajkovich is an EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) specialist and art and play therapist who offers individual and group sessions. Because of the forms of therapy she offers, she can lay claim to having the most fun rooms in the office suite — a playroom filled with toys that help young children express their emotions, and an art room where the walls and floor are covered with paper so patients can make as much of a mess as they want while working out their issues through painting.
On Saturday, Jane Brajkovich is offering a free intuitive painting workshop from noon to 3 p.m. so people can see the benefit of using art as an emotional outlet.
"We're going to paint it out," she said. "All the stuff that's hard to talk about can come out onto the big paper and be fully expressed."
Space is limited so registration is required by contacting Jane Brajkovich at 540-200-8006 or jane@artcenteredtherapy.com.
McWilliams specializes in therapy for families and married couples. As an Internal Family Systems (IFS) specialist, she uses a relatively new psychological approach to help patients identify and overcome previous traumas that have manifested into negative emotions and uncomfortable physical conditions like irritable bowel syndrome.
For example, she recently treated a patient who had difficulty feeling accepted and loved. Using the IFS technique, McWilliams helped her trace the source of her feelings to an incident when she was a moody teenager and her family wanted to go out to dinner, but she became argumentative and defiant so her family left without her.
"She talked about crying and this memory of her tears falling into the Alfredo sauce in the meal they brought back to her," McWilliams said.
Once the patient identified the source of her feelings of rejection, McWilliams said, "everything started clicking into place for her."
Knight helps patients deal with depression, anxiety and stress, and she specializes in uplifting people who have been crippled by grief.
"I love to work with people who have experienced loss, whether it was a long time ago or recently," said Knight, a former employee of the nonprofit Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester. "I pull from a lot of different approaches because I feel like everybody is individual and everybody needs something different. What works for one person might not work for the next."
Knight also likes to share her personal experiences with patients to help them better relate with her.
"If we're not connected, therapy's not going to make a difference," she said. "It really helps."
Todd Brajkovich is a somatic therapist who uses physical touch to help patients work through issues that are taxing their mental health. As his patients discuss their feelings, he will — with their permission — use his hands to provide reassurance and comfort, and help guide the healing process.
"If someone is open to it, providing that gentle support in the way of touch can often ground the person into their body so they can more easily work through some of the more agitating parts of their life," he said. "It has to be done with care and attention, tenderness, gentleness. ... It's kind of like being held."
A recent patient who benefited from somatic therapy had suppressed emotional trauma that was causing pressure in her chest. As he counseled her, Todd Brajkovich gently used his hands to figuratively spread that physical pain from its centralized location so the rest of her body could help bear the emotional burden.
"Instead of just having a reaction when something triggers an emotion that is so concentrated in one little spot, now the whole body can be resilient and feel that emotion," Todd Brajkovich said. "It allows the client to adapt more readily to life situations."
You can learn more about Todd Brajkovich's Transformative Touch at thesomatictherapist.com, Tracy Knight's Blossom Counseling and Wellness LLC at 540-486-0321 or tknight@blossomcounseling.net, McWilliams' Harmonious Parts Counseling at 540-225-2582 or juli@harmoniouspartscounseling.com and Jane Brajkovich's Heart Centered Therapy at heartcenteredtherapyva.com. The hours for each practice are by appointment only.
