Frank Solivan grew up in a musical family.
His paternal grandmother played mandolin and fiddle, and she and her siblings would tour in vaudeville acts.
Solivan’s mother played piano and guitar, and his father was the ninth of 10 children, many of whom played musical instruments.
“I grew up just surrounded by music,” he said.
When he sought a music career, Solivan said, “It was either a no-brainer or no-choice scenario.”
After playing first chair violin in the University of Alaska’s Symphony Orchestra, the California native auditioned on electric guitar for the U.S. Navy band and was accepted.
“The next thing I knew I was doing push-ups in boot camp,” he recently recalled.
But although he did that for a while — six years, one month and 24 hours, to be exact — performing patriotic music for the Navy wasn’t his destiny.
The Navy band “was a great stepping stone,” he said, but he wanted more.
“Instead of just playing music, I needed to go make music.”
Now, the 45-year-old Stafford resident plays mandolin and fronts the multi-awarding-winning bluegrass/country/Americana band Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen.
The band will perform with Forrest O’Connor at Bright Box Theater, 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, at 8 p.m. Saturday.
On the band’s new album, “Hold On,” Solivan wrote and co-wrote several songs that have a theme of self-assurance and optimism.
“Everyone has their struggles in life,” he said. “It’s not like it’s a perfect world out there.”
He wanted to write songs that spoke to that experience in life, which is what the album’s title song embodies.
Having written “Hold On” in about 15 minutes as the last track for the album, he said it had such profound honesty that it had to be the album’s title song.
Ironically, that’s the second time that the last song he wrote for an album became the title track.
That happened with 2014’s “Cold Spell” too, a haunting bluegrass ballad with unlikely chord progressions that enhance its lyrics, which speak of heartbreak.
The new album kicks off with two upbeat bluegrass tunes in “I’m Already Gone” about moving on from past difficulties and “Hold On,” which harnesses spiritual country vibes as it urges the importance of community and togetherness.
The third song, “Goodbye, Goodbye,” veers into different territory, though, hinting at the band’s vast musical range as it recalls the early 1980s and songs like Air Supply’s “I’m All Out of Love” and the theme to “The Greatest American Hero” (“Believe it or Not”) while maintaining a decidedly country sound with Dirty Kitchen’s meticulous three-part harmony.
“I’ve got tons of different influences,” Solivan said. “We would go to bluegrass but then Tower of Power or Ray Charles or James Brown.”
Still, his roots are in country, he said, and at the heart of his influences are stars like Merle Haggard and Diamond Rio.
Excited to make his return to the Bright Box after about eight years away, Solivan said he’s looking forward to attracting more concertgoers on this tour after so many months of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would just love people to come out and enjoy some really fun music and have a good time,” he said. “Go and support some live music.”
