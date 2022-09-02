Country comes to town

Berryville native Dwight Allison walks in an alley next to the Homespun restaurant in downtown Berryville, where a pastoral mural featuring sheep has been painted on the side of the business.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.