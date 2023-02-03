BERRYVILLE — Plans to turn historic Carter Hall into a country inn/events center are to be revised amid concerns that the business might be more than the quaint village of Millwood can handle.
Following a public hearing, the Clarke County Planning Commission on Friday voted unanimously to postpone considering a special-use permit (SUP) for the inn until its March 3 meeting.
The hearing inside the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center's main meeting room was standing-room only. Many in the crowd asserted that the business would significantly increase traffic along two-lane roads already deemed congested. They also contended it would create light and noise pollution that would keep nearby property owners from enjoying their rural lifestyle.
"I think we're going to make a lot of positive changes to the (permit) application" to resolve the concerns, said David Frank, manager of engineering firm Pennoni's Winchester office. The firm is representing Carter Hall's current owners in their dealings with the county.
Carter Hall is a roughly 87-acre estate off Bishop Meade Road (Route 255) northeast of the Millwood Road (Route 723) intersection. The property is on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Militia Col. Nathaniel Burwell, who served in the Virginia House of Delegates, inherited the grounds from his father, Carter Burwell of James City County, and had a two-story manor house built there in the late 1700s. Made of limestone, the home had an Early Republican design blending both Georgian and Federal architecture, according to Mary Gray Farland's book, "In the Shadow of the Blue Ridge."
In 2021, the property was bought by Carter Hall Estate LLC, comprised of Langdon Greenhalgh; his brother, Blakley Greehalgh, and their mother, Beverley Byrd. They paid $5.75 million for the property, which Clarke County's tax rolls showed was assessed at $5,764,400.
For 40 years, Carter Hall was occupied by Project HOPE, a nonprofit health and humanitarian organization that decided to consolidate its operations in the Washington, D.C., area.
More than 20 people spoke during Friday's hearing. Several said the inn would be a welcome amenity in Millwood.
"It seems to be the best use for a property that sat on the market for years," said Wendell Hawken, who attends nearby Christ Church and is Millwood's designated poet laureate.
"This community needs something," said resident Denise Jackson, who worked at Carter Hall for 25 years. "We really don't have anything."
Jackson said the inn could provide employment to young people in southeastern Clarke County instead of them having to travel to Berryville, for instance, for jobs at McDonald's and Martin's.
"Some people say Carter Hall is dying, even on life support," Landon Greenhalgh said.
Guests at the inn would visit area businesses, Greenhalgh said. Food served there would be purchased from local farmers, he said, helping them all to be successful.
Plans call for the inn to have 15 guest rooms and host special events with a maximum of 149 people on site. That's the most allowed under county zoning ordinance rules for sites zoned Agricultural-Open Space-Conservation. The number includes inn employees as well as event caterers, musicians and similar workers who would be on the property temporarily.
A new structure proposed as part of the inn's development would be an approximately 5,000-square-foot conservatory — made mostly of glass but incorporating some metal — to house events.
Other new amenities would include a large swimming pool, walking paths and a guard house. There would be improvements to parking areas and the property's entrance along Bishop Meade Road, according to county Senior Planner and Zoning Administrator Jeremy Camp.
Area resident Joe Henderson called the project "a wolf in sheep's clothing."
"This is not a country inn. This is not something with a low impact" on the surrounding area, Henderson said. He described it as being instead "an entertainment center, a Disneyland."
"It's not appropriate for a smaller village" like Millwood, said Jean Lee, who lives next to Carter Hall.
Anne Caldwell, a former member of the planning commission, said the scale of the development proposal is "unprecedented in Clarke."
"It's an ill-conceived project that contributes nothing to the community," said Cabell Williams, who also lives adjacent to Carter Hall. "In fact, it will destroy it."
Some opponents contended that the inn would need to host many events per year, accommodating more than 149 people, to sustain itself in the long run.
In addition, some said that loud noises from the property could spook horses and livestock in nearby fields, ultimately hurting operations pertaining to them.
"We will (have to) spend the rest of our lives policing the (county's) noise ordinance," said Tim Overcash of Mt. Airy Farm Lane.
Cabell Williams' son, George, is a professional event planner.
"Having run thousands of events," George Williams said, his experience has been that "they never go to plan."
"Despite your best efforts" to control socializing among crowds, he said, noise levels "break out of boundaries."
"I just want to live in peace," said Judy Duncan of Millwood Road.
Having previously lived near a business like she anticipates Carter Hall becoming, Duncan said her "windows vibrated" from the noise.
The hearing will be continued at the March 3 meeting so people can comment on any changes made to Carter Hall's proposal.
Landon Greenhalgh said the owners are willing to make changes. Ones he mentioned include altering the conservatory's design to better prevent noise from escaping the building and closing the pool at dusk so outdoor lighting around it won't be necessary.
Comments made by the public "give us a lot to think about" in considering the SUP request, said commission Chairman George Ohrstrom II.
The commission's eventual decision on whether to recommend the permit for approval will be forwarded to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, which will have the final say after holding its own hearing, County Administrator Chris Boies said.
