WINCHESTER — 2023 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Country Music Party Headliners HunterGirl and Noah Thompson are accustomed to sharing a stage. The two were side-by-side on the "American Idol” stage in 2022 for that season’s finale. Fans had a tough choice to make that night. Thompson edged out HunterGirl for the top spot in that competition. However, the two continue to buoy each other and help one another shine as they navigate their individual journeys to country music stardom. They recently teamed up to release a duet, “One Day Tonight.”
Pleasing concert crowds is a piece of the performers’ personalities and missions. Before Saturday’s concert, Thompson and HunterGirl had parade duties to attend. Even with the tight schedule ahead of them, the two took time before the Grand Feature Parade Saturday to answer a few questions. That was fitting. Because, it was clear that they both appreciate the opportunity to be inspired by others and to inspire others.
HunterGirl hails from another Winchester. That one is in Tennessee. But, she said “the people here have been so nice. It feels like family.” Thompson said he enjoyed meeting friendly people Saturday morning too. Those words might have been trite coming from someone else. But, from HunterGirl and Thompson, the allusions to family and friends felt sincere.
HunterGirl’s singing aspirations began when she was very young. She cites Dolly Parton, Reba and Winchester, Virginia’s own Patsy Cline as role models. She lit up when reminded that she was sitting blocks away from Cline’s former home on South Kent Street.
When HunterGirl finished her first audition on "American Idol," Luke Brian ran a victory lap around her and Katy Perry said her voice cut through and gave her chills. The immediate support from judges she admired inspired her. “I looked up to the three judges a lot even as a kid. My grandpa loved Lionel [Ritchie]. I had Luke’s CD in my vehicle in high school. I saw Katy Perry’s documentary ["Part of Me"] and everything she went through. I admired all of their character and wanted to be like them,” she said.
While HunterGirl has performed on stage with country music superstars like Sara Evans, Trace Adkins and others, she also spends time working with veterans organizations to help those who served find healing through music by helping them turn their stories into songs. In spite of a busy performance and recording schedule, she continues to make time to work with vets. HunterGirl will travel to Montrose, Colorado, in June for Freedom Sings Colorado to perform a benefit concert for Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans.
Noah Thompson’s musical journey, like HunterGirl’s, was (and is) fueled by understanding the power of connecting with people. Thompson is from a very small town in eastern Kentucky. “There’s not much there,” he said. He was working in construction when he auditioned for the show. Thompson didn’t actually sign himself up for "American Idol." “It took a buddy [a friend named Arthur] to sign me up for Idol and encourage me to take a chance,” Thompson said.
He’s forever grateful he took that chance. The Idol champ was relieved when Lionel Richie told him he had “a real-life storytelling badass voice.” It empowered Thompson to chase his big dreams. He encourages others to go for it. “No dream is too big. Take the chance. There’s nothing wrong with chasing a dream,” Thompson said.
Just before heading out to climb into the vehicle that would wend through the streets of Winchester, carrying her and Thompson through the Grand Feature Parade, HunterGirl said, “Little HunterGirl would have lost her mind if she knew she’d be here today. I definitely hope a little girl sees me at the parade and thinks she can do this too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.