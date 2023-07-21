FORT VALLEY — Tucked away about 13 miles off Route 55 in Shenandoah County sits the Fort Valley Country Store, where locals and tourists have flocked for more than 40 years.
Customers come to get what they need, or sometimes what they simply want. Some stop by to fill the gas tank, while others indulge in a slice of the famous carrot cake or pick up a gallon of milk. Residents can be seen enjoying a warm cup of coffee in the morning as a delightful aroma spreads from the ovens baking fresh bread. Others stop by to pick up a quick sandwich before heading up the road.
The store offers a little bit of everything — from cold bottles of pop to local eggs and live bait.
Located at 7091 Fort Valley Road — the former location of Jett’s Mobile Service Station in the 1950s — it is the community’s only remaining country store. Although the store was closed in the early 2000s for financial reasons, it was not forgotten, and is once again a community staple.
Store manager Claire Hollady says the community rallied together to save the store by forming an LLC, selling shares and purchasing the property. The store was reopened in 2019 by Anne Heap before her retirement. After Heap’s retirement, Hollady said the eight-member board unsuccessfully tried to find someone to either buy the property or lease the store. So, they created another LLC under the umbrella of Fort Valley Properties LLC.
“We run the store and they let us take our ideas and run with it,” Hollady said.
Kim Runion, one of a handful of residents who work various shifts at the store, has worked there for four years. While there has been some turnover over the years, Hollady and Runion agreed it’s nice to have a core group of people who know the day-to-day processes in running the store.
“People move on. They graduate. And that’s great. We have a wonderful team. Everybody brings new ideas and new processes to the system and it seems to work really well,” Hollady said.
While the country store is under new management, Hollady said not much has changed. She’s continuously seeking new cake ideas from residents, insisting that they’re made from scratch.
“No boxed cakes are used in the process. And while some cakes are really delicious, because their base is boxed cake, I won’t use them,” Hollady said.
The bakery and deli, known as JR’s, offers seven cakes — including four seasonal selections such as lemon blueberry for summer and pumpkin for fall. No-knead bread, baked in cast iron pots, tends to be the fan favorite. Selections include crusty white, cinnamon raisin and cheddar jalapeno.
“We keep getting recipe suggestions from people,” Hollady said. “We try them, we have customers try them and employees. One person will love it and three people will not. It’s okay — not everyone’s gonna love it or they will.”
Hollady said she likes fiddling in the kitchen and is often found changing out ingredients in recipes or creating her own. To simplify the baking process, dry ingredients are put together and allow anyone on staff to complete that week’s baking.
Walking around the store, it’s important to note that the shelves are stocked with everyday necessities. Hollady said requests come from locals and she does her best to fill them.
Looking back on the past three years, Hollady said she’s been glad to be a staple of the community, especially through the pandemic. When people couldn’t get what they needed, she said they would come to the store, “and we did the best we could to serve them.”
“We were able to get things that no one could get at the grocery stores,” Hollady said. “We never couldn’t get flour. We kept flour and sugar and if people couldn’t get it at the store, we found a way to package it ourselves. They couldn’t find yeast. We had yeast coming out of our ears — not literally, but you know what I mean. They were really grateful to have had this place.”
She said there was a dramatic increase in demand for fresh baked breads at the onset of the pandemic, and she recalled standing in the kitchen at 3 a.m. being grateful the store’s 1970s ovens were updated to two double ovens. While the ovens are not commercial grade, Hollady said they get the job done.
Runion said they were particularly careful during the early months of the pandemic. They offered curbside and delivery to residents, something they still offer to this day.
Opening most mornings, Runion gets the breakfast crowd settled before 11 a.m. When she’s not making hot or cold sandwiches, she’s keeping track of the baking supplies.
“You have to have a good balance of people and good energy,” Hollady said. “Have to be able to talk to people because that’s sometimes all we do — talk to people all day long.”
Staff communicates via a notebook, which Hollady said allows them to stay in touch, as many of them don’t see one another very often.
“We have a good community too,” Hollady said. “We have a lot of people that come through here and then move here — everybody is so nice and really supportive of the store.”
Farmers and travelers passing by rely on the fuel, and Hollady said a lot of residents still rely on kerosene to heat their homes — standard services, she said, but vital.
Fort Valley, which is known for its trails and hunting, brings quite a few tourists to the area. Many stop at the country store for snacks, Potomac Appalachian Trail Club maps and books, as well as all required hunting and fishing licenses through the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
“Probably 40 or 50% of our products in the retail section are based on customer requests from over the years,” Hollady said. “I would say we’re a needs store, so we have to have certain products.”
At 7 a.m. the tables fill up. It’s a gathering place, Hollady said, for the old guys. It’s a fuel stop for contractors. A stop along the road if someone needs WiFi. But for those looking for cake, it’s a little slice of heaven.
“I can’t tell you how many visitors come here for the cake,” Runion said. “Just for the lemon blueberry or carrot cakes.”
Fort Valley Country Store is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with various holiday hours. Learn more by visiting fortvalleycountrystore.net
