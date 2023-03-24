WINCHESTER — About 25 people spoke at a public hearing on Frederick County's proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024 on Wednesday night.
The $252,474,613 spending plan for operating expenses exceeds the current operating budget by $19,941,804. The proposal is based on a real estate tax rate of 61 cents per $100 of assessed value, but that could change in the coming weeks as the Board of Supervisors nails down the rate.
Keeping the tax rate the same would amount to an increase of 20.79% in tax bills, as a result of increased property reassessment values. A revenue-neutral rate of 51 cents would keep tax bills the same.
Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek) maintains the county should never have advertised a 61-cent rate or held a public hearing on that amount because the panel reached a consensus to advertise a 51-cent rate at its first budget work session in January. At a later work session a 61-cent rate was the consensus.
Wednesday's board meeting began with Graber playing eight minutes of audio recordings, which he obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, over the speakers in the board room of the County Administration Building.
"As I listen to the amplified recording of the meeting time and time again, it was very clear that there was a consensus to run an ad on 51 cents. I'm not quite sure why we are here this evening with a budget that is 61 cents per $100. Certainly we are deserving of an answer to this," Graber said.
Supervisor Josh Ludwig (Shawnee) concurred.
County Attorney Roderick Williams previously told The Star in a phone interview: “There was a consensus at the first meeting, and then the consensus changed at the subsequent meeting. It came down to this: The deadline had not passed yet. And it doesn’t appear there was any inaccuracy in staff’s perception” on the rate that was advertised.
At least 10 people spoke in favor of the county fully funding the school division's budget request, which seeks nearly $105 million from the county, an increase of $9.2 million.
John Lamanna, who recently served as interim superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools, told the supervisors that the school budget proposal is line item and needs based, as previously requested. It outlines a $228,159,966 spending plan that includes a 6.8% raise for all teachers, a 9.5% salary increase for classified staff, while all other employees would receive 5% increases to help with retention.
Negotiations between the supervisors and school officials on the current school budget was extremely contentious.
The three budget scenarios prepared by the county's Finance Department for the supervisors, which are based on different real estate rates, each leave parts of the 2023-24 school funding request unfunded: a 51-cent rate would leave $9.2 million unfunded, 55 cents would leave $3.9 million unfunded and 57 cents would leave $1 million unfunded.
"We have an extraordinary, dedicated, and competent leadership team, teachers and support staff. We are indeed fortunate," Lamanna said. "And I swear to you on the record CRT (critical race theory) is not taught in our schools."
CRT was a hot-button issue during previous budget cycles.
Graber responded later to Lamanna's remarks about CRT, saying, "It was said there was no CRT taught in schools. Though there may not have been critical race theory taught in Frederick County Public Schools, there was something that mirrored it very closely, and I have the book: it's called "Deep Equity.'"
"The Deep Equity Process" by Gary R. Howard, founder of the Deep Equity Program, was one of the staff training resources used by the school division for an equity program launched in 2018-19.
Last March, Graber said he wouldn't give "one more dime" to the school division until "Deep Equity" was removed.
"We need to get back to the basic fundamentals of reading, writing, arithmetic and take care of our students in this county. We need to get rid of the kitty litter boxes. We finally got rid of the urinals in the girls' bathroom," Graber said Wednesday. "There has to be a change to how we are approaching education in this county."
The kitty litter boxes is apparently a reference to a largely debunked rumor that some school district have introduced kitty litter boxes for students who identify as cats.
Reached for comment, a response from Frederick County Public Schools stated there are no kitty litter boxes in county schools.
While there were two urinals in the girls’ locker room adjacent to the gym at the new Robert E. Aylor Middle School, they have been removed.
"The urinals were included in the girls’ locker room because the room is used by boys’ athletic teams from other schools who are competing at Aylor," the response from FCPS stated. "Girls’ athletic teams from other schools who are competing at Aylor use the boys’ locker room."
Others who spoke at the hearing described substandard emergency response times in certain areas of the county.
"The current response times to Lake Frederick do not meet the community standard," said a Lake Frederick resident who advocated for a new fire station in the county's growing southeastern area. "This is occurring while the 911 calls in my community have doubled in just the last two years, and we're only at 60% of our build out."
Ultimately, the funding of county budget requests will largely be determined by the real estate rate the supervisors set.
Vice Chair Blaine Dunn (Red Bud) wants the cost of development to be borne by developers, not those already living here.
"How does the county raise money? We raise money from real estate taxes, we raise money from business development. If we can have the cost of development be borne by those that are developing, each house is an approximated $27,000 cost to the county," Dunn said.
He continued: "In the next three years, there will be 1,000 houses going up in Red Bud alone. Do the math and that's a lot of money. If the cost of development is borne by those moving into the county, we don't have to raise real estate taxes because the additional revenue is done by that house and pays for the operational cost. If we work collectively to change what the law requires, we could do that."
Virginia has a restrictive impact fee and proffer policy for residential development, county officials said.
"We can draw a piece of legislation that affects Frederick County, that puts the burden of growth on the developers there. If developers work with us here, we can all win," said Dunn. "The schools' budget this year, if we funded it alone, would require a 20% tax increase."
While Graber and Ludwig have supported a revenue-neutral, 51-cent rate, what rate the other four supervisors support is unclear at this time.
"Just so everyone is clear, there is over $30 million in the county's funds that are undesignated. We can fully fund this year's budget — all of the wants, all of the needs — and not raise your taxes one penny," Graber said. "There is money in there. It's already been collected from each one of us. So I ask every single one of you: Why would advocate for a tax increase when we have money to fund everything that has been asked for in the coffers?"
Graber was referring to money in a capital fund that isn't earmarked, though those funds ($36 million) are being held to fund future capital improvement projects.
County Administrator Michael Bollhoefer later said there will actually be roughly $19 million not earmarked in the capital fund for one-time payments after this budget cycle. About $16 million is proposed to go toward projects in this year's budget.
Ludwig supported Graber's remarks about the use of capital funds.
Supervisors Robert Wells (Opequon) and Dunn disagreed with using capital funds and setting a 51-cent tax rate.
"I just think we have to be careful. Everybody heard, 'Well, we have this money and so we'll just spend that.' It's kind of like taking your 401K to pay off credit card debt, because once you take that out, you don't have any reserve left," said Wells.
"So when you do have to buy something, you are going back and you are borrowing money with interest on top of it," Wells said. "We have to be awfully careful about taking capital funds and using them for fiscal planned expenditures and salaries, and so forth. I'm nervous about telling people we have a pot full of money."
"I'm not keen on spending general fund money for operations," Dunn said.
The supervisors are slated to determine the tax rate on April 19.
Mr. Wells' comments make sense. Using capital funds that are being held to fund future capital improvement projects is like taking the money you've been saving to buy a house and using it to fund your daily expenses. A year later, the money's gone, you've got no house, and you're back to having to find funds for living expenses. It's like eating your seed corn.
