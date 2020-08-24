WINCHESTER — Drivers on the streets of the Lake Frederick subdivision may no longer be able to get away with speeding.
On Thursday, the Frederick County Public Safety Committee voiced support for a new ordinance that would designate private roads and streets in the Lake Frederick subdivision as highways — a move that would allow law enforcement to take action against careless drivers.
The county received a request to consider such an ordinance by a Lake Frederick Homeowners Association (HOA) member, according to Frederick County Attorney Roderick Williams. Currently, because the roads are private, law enforcement officers do not have authority to issue summonses for routine traffic offenses — such as for speeding and driving through stop signs.
“Serious traffic offenses are always enforceable,” Williams said. “DUI, reckless. It really doesn’t matter if you are on private property, if you are operating a vehicle recklessly or intoxicated you are still subject to the criminal enforcement.”
Williams explained to the committee that Virginia Code § 46.2-1307 provides that a locality may designate private roads within any residential development containing 100 or more lots or residential dwelling units as highways for law enforcement purposes. The Lake Frederick subdivision contains 100 or more residential dwelling units. He said the HOA made the request because the Lake Frederick subdivision has “a rather extensive network of private roads.”
Maj. Steve Hawkins said that he, Sheriff Lenny Millholland and Lt. Warren Gosnell recently visited a Lake Frederick HOA meeting tp answer questions. He said they explained that the Sheriff’s Office has major roadways in the county in need of enforcement and that the larger roadways would be prioritized over Lake Frederick’s roads. However, he said, the proposed ordinance amendment “would give us the ability to do so when we have the availability to do it.”
“We told them that we cannot and will not come in there and do full enforcement on a regular basis,” Hawkins said. “However, this will give us the opportunity to come in there and control and take enforcement action as necessary.”
Gosnell said the Sheriff’s Office has received calls from Lake Frederick residents complaining about speeding. He said the maximum that drivers are able to drive in a residential zone is 25 miles per hour. Gosnell said there may be a large number of speeders in Lake Frederick because there is no fear of punishment.
“If you put a watchdog on duty and the watchdog doesn’t have any teeth, there is nothing to be afraid of,” Gosnell said.
The matter will be discussed further at the county’s Code & Ordinance committee. It will eventually go before the Board of Supervisors for a vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.