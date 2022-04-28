Frederick County resident Justin M. Snapp, 31, was charged recently with the arson of his Fawn Drive home, according to a Frederick County Fire Marshal’s news release.
At 4:52 p.m. Monday, the Frederick County Communications Center received multiple reports of a structure fire in the 700 block of Fawn Drive in the county, the release states.
A Frederick County Fire Marshal’s search warrant states that a witness observed Snapp “carrying a red gas can into the dwelling before a first floor window ... was violently forced out by fire.” The warrant states that the witness then observed Snapp exiting the home and driving away in a blue Ford F150. Surveillance video corroborated the witness’ account, the warrant states.
The release states the Virginia State Police and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office pulled Snapp over when the Ford was seen near Panther and Remington drives. The Sheriff’s Office arrested Snapp for driving under the influence, the release states, and the Fire Marshal’s Office later charged him with burning or destroying a dwelling house.
During an interview after being pulled over, a criminal complaint by the county’s Assistant Fire Marshal William E. Pifer III states that Snapp told a sheriff’s deputy that he was unaware of the fire until being informed of it by Tom’s Market employees.
“However, I observed Mr. Snapp had singed hair on the back of his head,” Pifer wrote.
Snapp is being held without bond at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center. He is due 1 p.m. June 14 in Frederick County General District Court for a preliminary hearing.
