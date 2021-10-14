WINCHESTER — After the 10-year-old girl he was accused of molesting recanted, charges against Edy Andulio Pojoy-Guzman were dismissed Tuesday in Frederick Circuit Court.
“The girl has made a number of statements that, if true, would make it impossible to prosecute the case,” Kristen G. Zalenski, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV. “It would be impossible to proceed.”
Pojoy-Guzman, 46, of the 100 block of Obriens Circle, was arrested May 10. He was charged with two counts each of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties.
The investigation began in April after the girl told staff at the elementary school she attends that Pojoy-Guzman repeatedly touched her breasts and buttocks with her clothes on and in her underwear, according to a criminal complaint from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew A. Clark. She said it happened multiple times with the most recent time occurring between March 1 and April 20. Clark said Pojoy-Guzman told him he touched the girl when she had her clothes on.
However, in a bond hearing for Pojoy-Guzman last week, defense attorney Ryan L. Nuzzo told Eldridge Pojoy-Guzman said any touching that occurred wasn’t sexual. “He maintains his innocence,” Nuzzo said after the hearing Tuesday.
