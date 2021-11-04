WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man faces at least 20 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to 66 child pornography charges on Oct. 28.
In a plea bargain in Frederick Circuit Court, David Ryan McCoy pleaded to possession of child pornography, sixty counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession, distribution of child pornography and four counts of the second or subsequent offense of distribution. The latter charges have five-year mandatory minimums per count.
The charges stem from an investigation that began on Jan. 2. It was triggered by an algorithm about two images of child pornography being uploaded on Snapchat on Oct. 8 of last year. The upload was traced back to an email address belonging to McCoy, according to a search warrant affidavit. His home in the 100 block of Amelia Avenue was raided on March 5 and electronics were seized.
A handcuffed McCoy was taken out of the home and questioned in his truck by Jeremiah Hackett, a Frederick County Sheriff's Office investigator assigned to the Northern Virginia-Washington D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force,. The approximately 20-minute recorded interview was played during an Oct. 15 hearing in which McCoy's attorney Louis T. Campola sought to have the recording suppressed.
Before Hackett removed the handcuffs he said, "Once I take these cuffs off, you are free to leave. You don't have to talk to me."
Hackett also told McCoy that any statements he made could be used against him before McCoy confessed.
"All I know is I got a picture. It was shared to me," McCoy said. "It was one of those things where you kind of get caught up in the moment and say, 'Oh, that's something different.'"
An apologetic McCoy told Hackett he sent about 10 pornographic images involving children approximately 10 to 16 years old, but possibly younger than 10.
"I knew at that point I kind of made a mistake," he said. "I have never once touched a kid. I have no thoughts of touching a kid."
While McCoy wasn't arrested until Sept. 10, Campola argued in a written motion that Hackett should have read McCoy his Miranda warning against self-incrimination because the interview amounted to a "custodial police interrogation." Campola said the circumstances and conditions when the questioning took place made it coercive. He noted about a dozen officers who conducted the raid were nearby when the questioning occurred and McCoy was led from his home to the vehicle in handcuffs.
"Based upon the surrounding circumstances, along with not having an option of whether or not to even leave his residence to speak to the investigator, the phrases, "You don't have to talk to me. You're free to leave, You're not going to be arrested now,' are null and void when the other factors are overwhelming," Campola wrote. "The only logical conclusion is that the defendant was in custody at all times during the interrogation."
Ryan W. Perry, an assistant commonwealth's attorney, countered that Hackett told McCoy multiple times he was free to leave and was not being arrested that day. Perry said McCoy's comments in the recording show was aware he wasn't in custody.
"This is most evident when he inquired about what was going to happen later and whether he would receive something in the mail or get a phone call asking him to show up somewhere," Perry wrote. "It is incredible to believe that an individual who thought they were in custody would think they were at liberty in their home to get mail or receive phone calls."
Judge Alexander R. Iden denied the suppression motion. McCoy is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Feb. 8.
